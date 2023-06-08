To receive our daily (and free) newsletter, click here
To ask Kathy Reiser a question, click here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com
***
The site of equipment in the parking lot at Country Fair Shopping Center in west Champaign caught the eye of several readers, who dropped questions into Kathy's Mailbag.
The future of the 36-acre complex has been a hot topic since it was put up for sale in late 2022.
Here's part of Kathy Reiser's response that will run in Saturday's print editions:
“Is something finally being done at Country Fair mall? Let’s hope so!”
Not sure what kind of “something” the reader had in mind — I can think of several improvements that most folks would welcome — but this one’s nothing dramatic. I stopped by there to see what I could find out, and one of the workers on-site told me they’re doing a fiber-optic cable installation for Consolidated Communications.