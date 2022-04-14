Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
A day after Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson, Little Leaguers from Champaign’s Douglass Park neighborhood will do the same.
On Saturday, McFarland Field will host Jackie Robinson Day for about 140 First String players and their families — and anyone else who’d like to come cheer on the kids. The lineup includes a visit by Urbana High’s baseball team (11 a.m.), a scrimmage (1 p.m.), good food (best concessions stand in C-U) and plenty of entertainment (including walkup music for each batter courtesy DJ Slim).
On Wednesday night, First String players met at Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club to continue to work on an RC car being built to honor Robinson. The sweet ride will be unveiled at noon Saturday.
On Friday, MLB will honor the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier.
Longtime community volunteer Shawn Green, in his first year as First String commissioner, will make sure to share Robinson’s story a day later.
“A lot of these kids don’t know who Jackie Robinson was and what those players went through,” he said. “They know LeBron (James) and Steph Curry and guys like that ... but it’s important to remember the pioneers who made it possible.”
Note: C-U Kiwanis Little League season starts Monday. We’ll provide coverage of select games in May and June on WDWS 1400-AM.
Trending Videos
Mobile App
{{ type }}
{{ closing.location.name }}
{{ closing.name }}Type: {{ closing.type }}
Date: {{ closing.date | formatDate }}
Information: {{ closing.information }}
Latest News
- Biden administration unveils steps to boost equity in govt
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
- UK plan to fly asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws outrage
- Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
- Area history, April 14, 2022
- This day in history, April 14, 2022
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas' finalists
- Teacher of the Week: Elizabeth Benjamin, fourth grade, Meade Park Elementary, Danville
- Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home
- Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship, crew evacuates
News in your Inbox
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Kofi's decision and impact of Illini Guardians
- Woman hit in neck in early-morning shooting in north Champaign
- Rantoul shooting victim identified
- Will Cockburn stay or will he go?
- Radio legend Jim Turpin passes away
- Donovan Holmes
- Former Rantoul manufacturing building to be auctioned
- Jay Simpson | Too good to be true? Clark gives Illini some legitimate buzz
- Judge sets bond for accused murderer at $5 million after hearing grisly details
- Police arrest Champaign man accused of drive-by shooting on I-74