Habitat for Humanity could use a hand when its Champaign County chapter moves across town in late September.
Right now, the chapter’s office space and ReStore retail facility are located at 119 E. University Ave., C, while its warehouse is situated on Broadway Avenue in Urbana. The new space at 1914 Glenn Park, C, will feature 15,000 square feet of retail space, a donation drop-off and processing area, administrative space and enough storage space for the organization’s construction needs.
“We know that it will really allow us to build more housing, help more individuals in the community once we get in there and get settled,” said Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County Executive Director Chad Hoffman.
Hoffman is excited about the opportunities the new space will bring. Formerly a ValuCheck and County Market grocery store, the building has ample space to fit the nonprofit’s variety of needs.
Volunteer help is needed to put together retail shelving, move items onto the sales floor and potentially assist with light cleaning and painting ahead of the ReStore’s planned reopening Oct. 1.
“It’s the two weeks in September, from September 20, through really September 30, we’re looking for people to come volunteer and help support us in the late afternoon or evenings,” Hoffman said.
Habitat is also seeking donations to offset the cost of the move, which Hoffman notes has been driven upward by the high cost of construction materials needed for the building’s renovation.
Donations can be made online at justgiving.om/campaign/ahomeofourown.