Top of the Morning, Dec. 19, 2021
The initial plan was for CU Sunrise Rotary Club to donate $500 to go toward a set of ceremonial flags to be displayed at Chez Veterans Center at the University of Illinois. But members of the service club didn’t stop there, pledging individually to raise the total donation to around $1,200.
“They went above and beyond,” Chez Center’s Dustin Lange said. “We can’t thank them enough for their support and kindness as their gesture means the world to our students and displays how the community continues to step up to support them.”
The flags — Old Glory and those representing the five branches of military service — arrived at Chez Center a few weeks ago. Their presence in the lobby, Lange said, adds to “different events we host to show our respect and honor current and former service members.”
Said Joe Rank, retired Navy commander and C-U Sunrise Rotarian:
“Rotary International’s motto is ‘Service above Self.’ None epitomize that more than the men and women who serve and have served in the uniforms of the U.S. Armed Forces. Our Rotary club has forged a special relationship with the Chez Veterans Center to recognize and support veterans who are pursuing their degrees at the University of Illinois. They will be the next generation of community leaders.”