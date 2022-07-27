Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.