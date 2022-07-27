Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On Thursday night, Gloria Day and her daughters will spray-paint purple hearts — Savannah Day’s “signature,” older sister Sydney said — on the streets of Sidney.
Then, they’ll head to nearby Mt. Hope Cemetery to paint one more heart on the ground near Savannah’s headstone.
“It’s a very uplifting night,” Gloria said. “We’ll talk about her a lot and laugh and giggle. In the end, it feels like we involved her.”
The Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run/Walk starts at 7 p.m. Friday in front of the fire house. The hearts and hashtags (#savstrong) direct runners along a route that is purposely a hair short of 3 miles — the same length of her favorite course in high school (visit news-gazette.com for the backstory).
It’s an annual and colorful tribute to Miss Day, a talented runner who died in a 2018 car crash. She was 18.
Proceeds from the event help fund a $1,000 scholarship given to a senior girls’ student-athlete at Unity High School. Proud recipients include Grace Frye, Kyleigh Weller, Anna Anderson and Jordan Harmon.
On-site registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the Day family is hoping for a big turnout. They talked about the wonderful community support when we visited Tuesday night for photos that will publish in Friday’s print editions.
“Knowing all these people come out for her makes my heart happy,” Gloria said. “Even if you come out and don’t run, I feel you’re still a part of it. I want to do this forever so people remember her forever.”
Can’t make it but would still like to contribute? Email the family at savannahday2.96@gmail.com.
Trending Videos
Mobile App
{{ type }}
{{ closing.location.name }}
{{ closing.name }}Type: {{ closing.type }}
Date: {{ closing.date | formatDate }}
Information: {{ closing.information }}
Latest News
- Coronavirus response | UI keeps vaccine, testing requirements; removes other mitigations
- Habitat for Humanity's newest homeowner says it's an 'awesome opportunity'
- Slow down! Champaign police bring back traffic-enforcement program
- Theresa Meacham | Don't know where to start? Keep it simple
- Option Care: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Boeing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered
- CME: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Strong quake kills 5, injures dozens in northern Philippines
- Stepan Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
News in your Inbox
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Champaign bar owners plot next move
- Tom's #Mailbag, July 22, 2022
- New Danville pub opens its door
- Downtown Champaign landlord has big plans for parking lot
- 'Ris' built it, and they have come
- Man expected to survive Friday night Champaign shooting
- Construction on new Danville casino 'going smoothly'
- Wedding break for popular Champaign restaurant
- Champaign man accused of repeatedly raping teen brought here from Mexico
- Second arrest made in attack on man outside campus bar last month