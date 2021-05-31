Listen to this article
ms grad
A seat among the graduates was covered with a dress and held a photo class of 2021 member Mackenzie Byrd, who passed away during her high school career, at the first of three sessions of Mahomet-Seymour High School’s graduation ceremony at the high school in Mahomet on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Mackenzie Byrd’s presence was felt at Friday’s graduation ceremonies at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

“We wanted to remember Mackenzie with her class,” M-S Principal Chad Benedict said.

With the family’s permission — and gratitude — the school saved a seat for Mackenzie that included a dress, portrait and flowers. “Where she would have sat with her classmates,” Benedict said.

Ms. Byrd passed away at the age of 16 in 2019 after a lifelong battle with Shone’s Complex, a congenital heart disease.

The family thanked M-S for “being so thoughtful in honoring and remembering our beautiful daughter.” Each ceremony included a moment of silence to remember Ms. Byrd.

