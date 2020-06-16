Top of the Morning, June 16, 2020
Tolono’s Jean Rabe, spotlighted in this space for winning the 2019 Soon To Be Famous Illinois Author Project, has another book coming out.
“The Dead of Jerusalem Ridge,” the fourth book in a series, tells of a small-town, new-on-the-job sheriff charged with solving a deadly shooting and a blatant hate crime “before tensions boil over and threaten to sunder the fabric of rural Spencer County, Ind.”
Formerly of the Quincy Herald-Whig and Rockford Register Star, Rabe is a prolific writer with more than 40 books to her credit.
“The Dead of Jerusalem Ridge” is due out July 15.
