The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s 50th anniversary celebration will have something for everyone.
The open house event — July 9 at the McLean County Fairgrounds Expo Center in Bloomington — will feature the chance to socialize with IBCA Hall of Famers and plenty of memorabilia from the state’s rich basketball history.
”We want our basketball fans to come and just enjoy themselves,” event coordinator Steve Allen said. “We’re going to socialize, we have a short program, and part of that will be to honor the 50th year of Title IX.”
A game ball from 1924 and a Stephen Decatur High School uniform from 1947 are two of the items fans can expect to see at the event, which will feature plenty of big names in Illinois basketball lore.
”We have jerseys and autographed basketballs, we have scorebooks, we have photos, we have some of the old (IHSA trophies) … we’ve got quite a bit of stuff, and we think it’ll be a really nice display,” Allen said.
Tickets are $25 and are available on the IBCA’s website. Food and a commemorative booklet and coin are included in the price of the ticket.
Among those expected to be on hand is Lee Cabutti, who served as the head coach at Champaign Central from 1956 until 1985 and is the only person to attend all 50 IBCA banquets.