Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On Thursday, Tumble Inn turns 75. It’s a celebration that longtime owner Toby Herges had been planning for and talking about for years.
“That was Tob’s thing: He couldn’t wait for it,” Christine Herges said of her late husband. “I’m so sad, because he would have loved it. He almost made it.”
Thursday’s daylong scene at the popular Champaign pub will be a mix of cold drinks and warm memories — and everyone’s invited. Toby Herges, after bouncing back so many times during his bout with brain cancer, died in November at the age of 54.
Still grieving, Christine and her 21-year-old son, Tobin, who attends the University of Illinois, have assumed many of Toby’s duties, steered in the right direction by a stable of loyal employees. For Mom, the new routine is welcome therapy. “It gets me moving, and everyone’s been so eager to help,” said Christine, whose appearances at the bar were limited to “a couple baseball fundraisers every year” while Toby was in charge. “I’m learning every day. It’ll be hard to ever pay them back for what they’ve done.”
A slew of family and friends will be on hand Thursday, but Christine said she’ll likely stay in the background: “I still cry all the time and don’t want to make a scene.”
In planning for the anniversary — TI opened March 17, 1947 — Christine tossed out the idea of a balloon garland. Tobin, who began helping Dad at the business as a lad, quickly put the kibosh to that.
“‘Dad would hate that!’ he told me,” Christine said. “So we’re going to do it Tumble Inn style: Nothing flashy, just make it about the people, just like we always have.”
