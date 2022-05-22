Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
John Cast of Catlin has attended the Indianapolis 500 an incredible 61 times.
But after his initial experience — as a 7-year-old in 1957 — he never thought he’d make it to No. 2.
“I was bored, to be honest,” he said. “All it was was noisy cars going around and around.”
Convinced to give it another try by his grandfather John and dad, Fred — and energized by the company of two friends from his neighborhood in Fairmount — John returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a 9-year-old.
He’s rarely missed one since.
Again this May, he’ll be joined by a dozen or so family members — including son Ben, daughter Leslie and their families — in their regular seats in between turns No. 1 and 2. They’ll leave Catlin at 4 a.m. next Sunday, cook breakfast in the parking lot they always use, then enjoy the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
“It’s a family thing,” he said. “Always has been.”
There’s a brick on site that proves it: “The Cast Family, Generations of Indy 500 Fans!”
Grandpa started it in 1917 and passed it on to Fred, who had John tag along until he became hooked. Now John, 72, is thrilled that his grandchildren are part of the annual Cast travel party.
“It’s a big deal to me that they want to go and involve themselves,” he said, adding that his Indy trips won’t end anytime soon. “I’ll keep going as long as the good Lord gives me good enough health. I’ll never get tired of it.”
