Top of the Morning, May 28, 2020
The easy-to-spot fiberglass horse on Michigan Avenue in Urbana is sporting a protective mask these days. Not that anyone has pulled aside home owner Theodore Gray to ask about it.
Even the neighborhood email list — “which usually kicks up a storm over every slightly-askew branch within a six-block radius,” Gray said — has been quiet.
“Maybe the horse has been there so long people don’t notice it anymore?” Gray said.
Gray’s son, Connor, last weekend applied the mask on the life-size front-yard statue, which drew renewed interest after it was explained in Tom’s Mailbag on April 3.
“I apologize for the extravagant use of elastic,” Dad said, “but, well, a horse just has a big head.”
The look promotes both a “Wear It, Don’t Share It” campaign as well as a new family business (MechanicalGIFs.com) which, among other things, produces masks. One clever option includes straw holes.
“I saw a picture online of someone drinking wine through a mask with a straw, with the caption ‘Somewhere in France...’ “ Gray said. “ I thought, gosh, if it’s good enough for France, it’s good enough for Urbana. I think we could start making these.”
Voila.
“Making sure the hole is properly sealed when not in use was the hardest problem to solve,” said Gray, who explained his idea in a blog. “We sold a couple dozen of them in the first day, but none to anyone in Urbana!”
Gray, co-founder of Wolfram Research, said he’s open to making the masks — holes or not — available for sale locally. If interested, reach out via email at theodore@theodoregray.com.