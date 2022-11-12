Few high school basketball tournaments in the country have the pedigree of the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.
Among the names that have played in the the annual Thanksgiving tournament at Washington Community High School are NBA stars Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Andrew Wiggins.
Illini commit Morez Johnson Jr. played with St. Rita in last year’s tournament and will return to the field this year.
St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana are two local programs that will join St. Rita in this year’s tournament, which will include 23 teams from 10 states. Spartans senior and Illinois State commit Ty Pence is among a talented crop of Division I commits in this year’s field, which also includes Iowa commit Brock Harding and Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears.
“Small schools are very important to the history and the lore of high school basketball,” tournament organizer Shawn Powell said. “That’s where Ty Pence comes in, he’s a player that that generates interest because he doesn’t come from that suburb or inner city.”
Urbana has been a mainstay of the tournament since Verdell Jones took over as head coach in 2016. Jones was a key figure in helping the TOC take root in Peoria, supplying contacts and helping to organize the first event in 2006.
“Urbana players want the challenge,” Powell said. “We have national teams that want to be in our event all the time. We hand-select our teams, but there’s only room for so many teams to come in from around the country. In Illinois, we have difficulty finding teams that want this challenge.”
The tournament is named for former Washington coach Kevin Brown, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. KBStrong, a foundation created in his memory, will raise money and awareness for the disease throughout the tournament, which will run from Nov. 22-26 in Washington.