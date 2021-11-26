Top of the Morning, Nov. 27, 2021
Live Nativity in Urbana
For two hours on Dec. 5, Mary, Joseph, the baby JESUS in a manger, three wise men, shepherds with their sheep, a cow and a camel will occupy the corner of Florida Avenue and Anderson Street in Urbana.
Of the characters in Trinity Lutheran Church’s live Nativity scene, only one will be artificial.
“The only thing that’s not live is the baby,” said Gayle Holderfield, who is part of organizing the event.
Members of the church’s congregation have put on a live Nativity scene every year for more than 20 years, Holderfield said, aside from a break due to COVID-19 in 2020.
While volunteers from the congregation play the people in the scene, the church contracts out an Indiana-based handler to provide animals.
“We like to keep the kids away from the camel,” Holderfield said, “because it doesn’t have the best, kid-friendly manners.”
The event runs from 5-7 p.m. and will include live choir music, a kids’ corner, a popcorn wagon and a display centered around Trinity Hope Haiti, an organization that helps provide food for Haitian students that the church supports. Both drive-by and walk-up guests are invited to enjoy the event, which will have portable heaters.
“It gives you realism of what the manger would have looked like on a December night, to have a star and a baby crying in a manger,” Holderfield said. “It’s a nice thing to see in December, to celebrate the Christmas season.”