Top of the Morning, Nov. 30, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the talented kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential. Next up: Champaign Central senior Lucy Moss (Twitter: @lucywmoss; Instagram: @lucywmoss; and Snapchat: @queenlwm).
***
Moss caught the writing bug at an early age, becoming an author when she was 8.
“My dad always liked to do fun projects with me over the summer, and that summer it was writing a book,” she said. “I created tea recipes, gathered ingredients and took pictures to include in my book.”
Her love of tea, she said, came from her mother.
“I dedicated the book to her, and I was so happy to be writing something that was not only meaningful to me, but also to her,” she said.
Dad had copies made that Moss gave to family members.
“I remember being so proud to share something I had created with them,” she said. “I’ve always loved to read books, but to write one is an entirely different task. I think my love for writing was fueled by this book.”
Editor-in-chief of Central’s school newspaper, Moss is a four-year participant in tennis and track as well as a National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society member.
On Dec. 11 — several weeks later than usual — Central will host a homecoming dance, its first since 2019 due to the pandemic.
“Although it seems out of place to have it in December, it’s better than no homecoming at all,” Moss said. “School functions are a part of being in high school, so I’m glad we get to have these experiences because we were unable to last year.”