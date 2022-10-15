Rotary organizations around the world have been instrumental in the fight against polio.
Their efforts will be celebrated from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Museum of the Grand Prairie, which is running an exhibit on infectious diseases through December 2023.
“This is a way that we can also enhance people’s knowledge,” said Rotary district 6490 governor-elect Janet Ellis-Nelson.
Polio is almost completely eradicated on a global scale. The World Health Organization lists two of the three wild poliovirus types as globally eradicated, while another type mainly affects Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In spite of these numbers, fundraising continues to be crucial in the push toward complete eradication.
“We need to raise $150 million a year, because there are 400 million children a year that still need the vaccines,” Ellis-Nelson said. “Rotary, in cooperation with the (WHO) and UNICEF and these community health care workers, they have immunization days where they immunize thousands of kids in India (and) Africa, and it’s really a lot of effort.”
Drake Zimmerman, chair of the Rotary Action Group Against Malaria, will also be on hand. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle and light refreshments, including pizza and purple pinky cookies.
“The purple pinky significance is that in countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan and India, when children are immunized, their pinkies are stained purple so that people know that they have had the vaccine,” Ellis-Nelson said.