On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the motivated kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Tuscola’s Amelia Bosch (Twitter: @amelia_bosch; Instagram: @amelia_bosch; and Snapchat: @tennisandvball).
Bosch and her volleyball teammates will celebrate Senior Night before today’s home match. That’s a relief in that Tuscola only recently returned from remote learning made necessary by a COVID-19 outbreak in Douglas County.
“It was extremely weird to be back on remote,” Bosch said. “I had not been remote since spring of 2020, so it was different. After being remote for a week, it felt amazing to go back and be around peers and see teachers.”
Asked what she’d tell her grandkids about a strange finish to her high school days, the future elementary school teacher said:
“I hope by the time that I have grandchildren that they will never know what a pandemic is, due to improvements in medical science. I will tell them that it put what’s important in life into perspective. Also, I will tell them to cherish their high school moments because it can change in an instant. I will explain that my freshman year of high school was my only ‘normal’ year of high school.”