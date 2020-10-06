Top of the Morning, Oct. 6, 2020
Area groups doing good things …
— The Rotary Club of Champaign’s first End Polio Now button campaign is up and running ahead of World Polio Day on Oct. 24. The club’s Janet Ellis-Nelson visited Monday to remind that every donation made will be matched — two to one — by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “We are very grateful to them for their partnership and support,” Nelson said.
Donations can be dropped off at The News-Gazette, 201 Devonshire Drive, Champaign, or mailed to Champaign Rotary, 1222 Lancaster Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Donors who contribute at least $20 will receive an End Polio Now button.
Rotary for years has raised money and awareness in the fight against polio but “have relied almost exclusively on donations from its own members,” she said.
Reach out to Rotary at champaignILrotary@gmail.com with questions.
— For the 10th year, the Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge and Urbana Police Lodge 70 are collecting money to buy winter coats for children in need.
The lodge at 903 N. Dunlap Ave. will accept monetary donations from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Oct. 30, highlighted by a Collection Day effort from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 23 (outside behind Old Orchard Lanes). Also, checks made out to CU Elks can be mailed to 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, IL 61874.
Reach out to Mary Leming at 217-493-6026 with questions.