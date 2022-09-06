Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
The Marching Illini rolled into Pontiac on Sunday, their seven buses and one truck causing a commotion entering town.
“I think some people thought they were lost,” said Scot Schickel, Pontiac High’s longtime director of bands. “But everyone was excited to see them.”
The UI’s band — 404 strong — delivered in a big way, first marching in Pontiac’s Threshermen’s Reunion parade before treating a packed house at the high school football field with a rousing halftime show. In between, they were treated to pork chops — and treated like royalty — by members of the high school band.
“For my kids,” Schickel said, “it was fantastic, a big shot in the arm.”
Capping a memorable afternoon: The Indians were included in the Marching Illini’s show at Williamson Field, high-fiving their college heroes on the way out.
Schickel’s first-time invitation to Barry Houser and Co. was made possible by strong community support.
“Was it worth it? It was incredible. There were thousands in the stands, and they just kept coming,” said Schickel, a part of the high school band program since 1997. “You always hope it turns out the way it did, but you don’t know until it happens. It was everything I hoped for and more.”
