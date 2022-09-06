Years ago, public relations experts came up with a catchy slogan to draw tourists to state vacation spots beyond the city of Chicago.
“Outside of Cook County, there’s a place called Illinois.”
It’s unclear how effective the pitch was, but it unintentionally foreshadowed the political shifts that have occurred since then among Illinois 102 counties.
Where once Democrats and Republicans competed all over the state for votes to statewide office, the lines now are drawn sharply between the 88 counties mostly outside the other 14, which are almost exclusively located in Cook and the collar counties.
Here’s how political scientist Alan Monroe described the balance of power in 1976.
He said the “further south one goes in Illinois, the greater the tendency to vote for Democratic candidates.” At the same time, he said, “most of the counties in the northern half of the state were Republican, and all of the most heavily Republican counties were there.”
Cook County, obviously, was not included in Monroe’s analysis. It has been for decades a Democratic stronghold.
The status quo, however, has been turned upside down. While Bill Clinton carried 64 of Illinois’ 102 counties in the 1990s, Joe Biden carried just 14 in 2020.
But that score — 88 GOP counties to 14 Democratic — is highly misleading.
Those 14 counties include 75 percent of the state’s population.
That’s why Southern Illinois University-Carbondale professors John Jackson and John Foster came to the obvious conclusion in a recent paper that Democrats are the “dominant party in the urban and suburban areas.”
“This trend cannot be good news for the long-term future of the Republican Party in Illinois or the nation,” they write.
That trend — 88-14 — is clear across the board, to the point that Republicans have been unable to win a statewide race in recent years unless running a strong GOP candidate (Bruce Rauner, the late Judy Baar Topinka) against a weak Democratic candidate.
One example of the status quo is Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Springfield native who once used his downstate roots to attract downstate votes. But as Durbin has turned his back on downstaters to appeal to growing numbers elsewhere, they have turned their backs on him.
Durbin won his 2020 race handily, but lost 88 counties.
Here’s another statistic that reflects the current trend — in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, “100 of the 102 counties in Illinois voted for the same party for president.”
The 14 Democratic counties are growing in population and have growing per-capita incomes, lower percentages of elderly residents and a much higher percentage of minority residents as as compared to the other 88 counties
“The 14 Democratic counties actually gained slightly more than 108,000 (residents), 1.18 percent. The 88 Republican counties lost over 127,000, or 3.9 percent of their populations.”
Contributing to the population decline of the 88 Republican counties is that the 14 Democratic counties “accounted for somewhat more than 80 percent of the state’s total economic activity” between 2015-18.
Jackson and Foster said “the blue (Democratic) counties’ share of state GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is even greater than their share of population.”
The trend can be expected to continue because the economy of the 14 Democratic counties grew by 3.82 percent from 2015-18 while the economy in the other 88 counties declined.
What do this undeniable trend mean for the November election? Barring an astounding change of circumstances, Democratic candidates can be expected to win all the statewide races — from U.S. Senate to comptroller and treasurer — by handsome margins.
If they don’t, it will be because an individual Democrat lost a race, not because a Republican won it.