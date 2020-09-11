DETROIT — The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will kick off their seasons in the Motor City, desperately hoping to bounce back from disappointment.
Chicago’s quest seems a little less challenging. The Bears did win eight games last year, but missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. Chicago failed to follow up successfully on coach Matt Nagy’s debut season in which he led the franchise to 12 wins and the NFC North title. A shaky offense, ranked No. 29 in the league, was the Bears’ biggest problem.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will have a chance to turn around the offense after holding off 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to keep his job.
Nagy insisted he won’t be itching to make a change under center, but will if Trubisky isn’t helping the team score touchdowns.
“If that time ever comes down the road, it comes, but our focus isn’t there,” Nagy said.
The Lions, meanwhile, closed 2019 with nine straight setbacks to finish with three victories in the franchise’s worst season in a decade.
And if general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patrica don’t at least help the team contend for a spot in the playoffs, they probably won’t be back in 2021.
Detroit hired Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator and added several veterans in the offseason to help a unit that ranked No. 31 in the NFL.
“We know what the Lions were last year, but we’re here to change that,” said Detroit defensive tackle Nick Williams, who had a career-high six sacks in Chicago last season.
The Bears are 4-0 against Detroit under Nagy, who is in his third year of leading an NFL team, as is Patricia.
Trubisky has had a lot to do with tilting the series Chicago’s way. He threw three touchdown passes in each of the last three games.
The Bears acquired Foles from Jacksonville for a fourth-round pick in the hopes he would at least contend for the starting job. Receiver Allen Robinson, though, wasn’t surprised Trubisky will start Week 1.
“When you put in the work, you get the results,” Robinson said. “I saw a lot of the work that he put in from February, March and even some probably before that.”