CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 60s was the latest Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, increasing the number of deaths in the county to 137.

It was the second COVID death reported by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District in two days.

In other updates Tuesday, Champaign County added 25 new COVID-19 cases and 16,904 new tests in the past day.

Of 16,676 cases to date, 242 were currently active, down four from Monday.

Also down:

The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID dropped by two, to eight.

The number of close contacts of cases being quarantined was down by 37, to 341.

