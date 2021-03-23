CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 60s was the latest Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, increasing the number of deaths in the county to 137.
It was the second COVID death reported by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District in two days.
In other updates Tuesday, Champaign County added 25 new COVID-19 cases and 16,904 new tests in the past day.
Of 16,676 cases to date, 242 were currently active, down four from Monday.
Also down:
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID dropped by two, to eight.
The number of close contacts of cases being quarantined was down by 37, to 341.