Some promising news, care of IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike: The number of coronavirus-related deaths statewide for the week ending on May 16 — 780 — was lower than the total the week before.
It's the first time that's been the case during the pandemic, Ezike said at Tuesday afternoon's daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
"I am hopeful this is the beginning of a downward trend," Ezike said.
****
ALL FOUR REGIONS ON PACE TO ADVANCE
All four regions remain on track to advance to Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan on Friday.
"We seem to have come off the peak," Pritzker said Tuesday.
The three criteria and how each region stacks up:
1. At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period.
The central region — which includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties — has the lowest rate of the four regions: 2.7 percent. Also, it declined 2.0 percent in the past 14 days.
The rates in the other regions: 14.5 percent for the northeast, 7.2 percent for the north-central and 4.7 percent for the southern.
2. No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days.
Since May 1, hospital admissions are down 16.5 percent in the central region, down 54.2 percent in the northeast, down 29.7 percent in the north-central and down 52.2 percent in the southern.
3. Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators.
Percentages for the central region: 49.6 in ICU beds, 48.6 percent in medical/surgical beds and 75.5 percent in ventilators.
Percentages for the northeast region: 28.9 in ICU beds, 26.0 percent in medical/surgical beds and 65.6 percent in ventilators.
Percentages for the north-central region: 41.3 in ICU beds, 38.4 percent in medical/surgical beds and 58.9 percent in ventilators.
Percentages for the southern region: 40.5 in ICU beds, 45.4 percent in medical/surgical beds and 76.5 percent in ventilators.
****
1,178 NEW CASES, 39 FATALITIES
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide grew by 1,178 Tuesday, to 113,195, IDPH announced.
Thirty-nine deaths were also added to the state's count, now at 4,923.
Numbers tend to be low coming out of the weekend, Ezike warned, adding that she expects those to climb beginning Wednesday.
A total of 3,788 Illinoisans remain hospitalized with COVID-19, Ezike said. Of those, 1,035 are in ICU and 590 are on ventilators.
The fatalities spanned nine counties:
— Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 70s.
— Fayette County: 1 male 70s.
— Kane County: 1 male 80s.
— LaSalle County: 1 female 90s.
— Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 60s.
— Peoria County: 1 female 70s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 70s.