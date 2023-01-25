In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 69, Tri-County 48. Jayce Parsons scored 21 points, Wyatt Hilligoss added 15 points and Connor Nettles chipped in 10 points to lift the eighth-seeded Knights (10-12) past the 11th-seeded Titans (3-18) in a consolation quarterfinal game.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 83, Blue Ridge 39. The sixth-seeded Bombers (11-11) cruised by the 10th-seeded Blue Devils (7-16) in a consolation quarterfinal game, with Ethan Mahan scoring 19 points to lead a trio of teammates that found double figures. Tyson Oros added 11 points while Jamario Barbee and Jalynn Flowers each chipped in 10 points, while Blue Ridge was paced by dual seven-point outings from Zach Lewis and Colin Michaels.
➜ Villa Grove 65, Heritage 55. Robert Fancher dropped 21 points and Brady Clodfelder chipped in 14 points to pace the seventh-seeded Blue Devils in a consolation quarterfinal triumph over the ninth-seeded Hawks, who were motored by three double-digit scorers in Timmy Wilson (15 points), Julliyan Gray (13 points) and Andrew Wilson (12 points).
Nontournament
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Watseka 41. Brett Meidel scored 20 points to power the host Blue Devils (18-5) past the Warriors (6-15) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Ayden Ingram was close behind with 19 points and Chaz Dubois chipped in 17 points, while Hagen Hoy led Watseka’s attack with 12 points.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 63, Unity 49. Despite 17 points from Will Cowan and 12 points from Henry Thomas, the Rockets (14-8) suffered a setback at the Rocket Center in Tolono during Illini Prairie Conference play.
➜ Chrisman 55, Schlarman 54. Nic Eddy fired off for 28 points as the visiting Cardinals (8-14) staved off the Hilltoppers (5-13) by the slimmest of margins in VVC play. Triston Lehmkuhl‘s 10 points, Colton Brazelton‘s nine points and Chris Francis‘ eight points also aided Chrisman, which snapped a two-game skid. Jerry Reed and Jerrius Atkinson provided a 1-2 punch of 18 points and 17 points for Schlarman, which picked up 11 points from CL Dye.
➜ Hoopeston Area 78, Cissna Park 64. Kendrick Sigerill poured in 27 points and Mason Rush added 15 points to lift the Cornjerkers (13-11) past the Timberwolves (3-20) in VVC play. Cissna Park was paced by Gavin Spitz’s team-high 24 points.
➜ Iroquois West 68, Armstrong-Potomac 36. Cannon Leonard was a force for the host Raiders (16-4) in a VVC victory as the Iowa football signee connected on all nine of his attempts from the field en route to a 20-points effort. He also collected 15 rebounds, while Sam McMillan added 13 points and Evan Izquierdo chipped in nine points as Iroqouis West won its 10th straight game. Kolin Asbury paced the Trojans (5-15) with 20 points.
➜ Judah Christian 57, Greenview 30. Jacob Kursell scored 14 points, Joey Limentato added 13 points and Aidyn Beck contributed 12 points to lift the Tribe (7-11) to an East Central Illinois Conference win on the road.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 62, Bloomington 59. The host Bulldogs (8-11) earned a nonconference win against the Purple Raiders thanks to 14 points apiece from Trey Peters and Finn Randolph and 11 points from Dayten Eisenmann.
➜ Normal Calvary 73, Uni High 37. Despite a team-leading 16 points from Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp and dual five-point performances from Coleman Clougherty and Olisa Allanah, the Illineks (2-17) went on the road and suffered an East Central Illinois Conference setback.
➜ Prairie Central 65, Monticello 56. Dylan Bazzell’s 29-point outburst earned him a share of the Sievers Center scoring record as he keyed the Hawks (19-2) to an Illini Prairie Conference victory on the road. Drew Fehr added 13 points and Camden Palmore added 12 points for Prairie Central. The Sages (13-8) were led by Drew Sheppard (17 points), Trey Welter (15 points) and Raiden Colbert (12 points).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 59, St. Thomas More 28. Illinois State signee Ty Pence outscored St. Thomas More by himself, with Pence dropping in a game-high 30 points as he gets closer to breaking St. Joseph-Ogden’s all-time scoring record. Tanner Jacob (eight points), Logan Smith (five points) and Coy Taylor (five points) all chipped in to lift the Spartans (17-4) past the Sabers (14-7) in a decisive Illini Prairie road triumph.
➜ Salt Fork 58, Westville 54. Blake Norton‘s 19 points and Garrett Taylor‘s 18 points helped the visiting Storm (20-2) hold off a hard-charging rally from the Tigers (13-10) in a VVC thriller. Salt Fork led 40-30 entering the fourth quarter but watched Westville’s Drew Wichtowski net 14 of his 20 points in the final eight game minutes. Tigers teammate Landen Haurez contributed a game-high 21 points as well.
➜ Tri-Valley 58, Le Roy 53. Jack Edmundson poured in 33 points to pace the Panthers’ offense, but it wasn’t enough to lift Le Roy (9-9) to a road win in Heart of Illinois Conference play.
➜ Tuscola 80, Arthur Christian 66. The Warriors (19-3) went on the road and earned a nonconference victory on the strength of 21 points from Jordan Quinn, 19 points from Josiah Hortin and 18 points from Parker James. Jaden Mast and James Lee powered the Conquering Riders (17-11) with 14 points apiece..
In girls’ basketballCentral Illinois Conference Tournament➜ Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 37. Ella Boyer filled up the baskets for the top-seeded Warriors (25-0), who stayed unbeaten on the season by knocking off the fifth-seeded Cardinals and advancing to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against third-seeded St. Teresa. Boyer hit nine two-point buckets and went 5 of 5 from the free-throw line on her way to 26 points for Tuscola, which also gained seven rebounds from Boyer, seven points and seven rebounds from Sydney Moss, six points from Ava Boyer and four assists from Zoey Thomason.
Nontournament
Armstrong-Potomac 30, Milford 22. The host Bearcats (4-20) watched their two-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Trojans (16-8) during a Vermilion Valley Conference event. Hunter Mowrey authored a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double to pace Milford, which received seven points and five rebounds from Brynlee Wright along with two points and four rebounds from Sydney Seyfert.
➜ Beecher 40, Iroquois West 32. Shea Small scored 16 points, but the Raiders (14-12) were unable to overcome a road test in nonconference play.
➜ St. Thomas More 52, Hoopeston 24. Maddy Swisher scored 17 points, Ruari Quarnstrom added 15 points and Emma Devocelle chipped in 12 points as the Sabers (17-5) earned a nonconference win over the Cornjerkers (12-12) in enemy territory. The Sabers finished the opening quarter with a 25-6 lead.
