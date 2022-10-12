These are the prep highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 11. To subscribe for the 2022-23 sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Judah Christian 1. Arthur Christian hosted Judah Christian (11-9) and won a three-set thriller, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18. Arthur Christian was paced by Selah Gregory’s 13 kills in addition to 12 kills from Liana Kauffman, while Hannah Jackson swung eight kills and Avoni Kelly chipped in seven kills to lead Judah Christian’s offense.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-County 0. Charley Condill recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs, with Alisha Frederick’s 22 assists and Kaylee Schrock’s nine kills cementing a 25-19, 25-23 nonconference win for the Knights (20-4).
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Heritage 1. Heritage (12-14-1) hosted a rematch of last week’s Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament semifinal match and fell to Blue Ridge (20-10), which exacted revenge by scoring a 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 victory. Phoebe Reynolds led the Knights’ offense with nine kills and Alexis Wike added eight kills, many of which were triggered by Gracie Schaffer’s 16 assists.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Normal Community 1. The Maroons (20-7) rallied for a 14-25, 26-24, 25-22 road win over the Ironmen to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 Conference championship. They can claim an outright title with a win against Danville on Thursday. The victory was paced by 11 kills from Meg Rossow, nine kills from Kindle Williams and 27 assists from Olivia Gustafsson.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, Unity 0. The Rockets (9-15-2) hosted Chillicothe IVC and lost 25-17, 25-15.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Villa Grove 0. Fifteen assists from Kayln Cordes, eight kills from Logan Lillard and six kills from Bella Crafton weren’t enough to save Villa Grove (13-10) from a 28-26, 25-18 loss at Cerro Gordo/Bement (8-13-1). Ali Walker led the Broncos with nine kills and Skye Tieman added 13 digs.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Schlarman 0. The Timberwolves (24-5) cruised past the Hilltoppers (0-14) en route to a 25-6, 25-3 Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Mikayla Knake and Ava Morrical teamed up to collect 12 aces, with Knake adding 17 assists and Brooklyn Stadeli supplying five kills.
➜ Heyworth 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Thirteen digs from Madison McCreary and six kills from Sophia Ray weren’t enough to save the Falcons (4-21) from a 25-21, 25-18 loss to Heart of Illinois Conference opponent Heyworth.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Hoopeston Area (15-8) dashed to a 25-17, 25-18 VVC victory in enemy territory thanks to strong efforts from Tobi West (17 assists) and Kaitlynn Lange (eight kills). Lily Jameson amassed 11 digs for the Trojans (15-10-1), who had five players register two or more kills.
➜ Iroquois West 2, Oakwood 0. Kynnedi Kanosky tallied four kills, four digs and four assists for the Raiders (3-22), who went on the road to defeat Oakwood 25-21, 25-21. Shea Small added two kills, two digs and two aces and Aubrey Wagner dropped in seven aces to seal the straight-set win over the Comets (5-18).
➜ Lexington 2, Fisher 0. Despite 14 digs from Kallie Evans and five kills from Savannah Weise, the Bunnies (7-13) met a 25-13, 25-23 defeat on their home floor in HOIC play.
➜ Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Host Milford (21-5) downed BHRA (16-7) in a 25-23, 25-21 VVC win. Jahni Lavicka paced the Bearcats’ offense with 24 assists, while Hunter Mowrey chipped in 13 kills and 12 digs to pair with Emma McEwen’s 10 kills.
➜ Paris 2, Tuscola 0. The Warriors (4-22) met defeat on their home floor in a nonconference match despite five kills from Sydney Moss and four kills from Zoey Thomason.
➜ Rantoul 2, Monticello 0. Lily Stalter connected on 10 kills and Ashlee Freeman produced 21 assists as host Rantoul (12-11) scored a 25-21, 25-17 victory over Illini Prairie Conference adversary Monticello (11-14). Jobi Smith paced the Sages with 10 digs and Reese Patton added eight digs and seven assists.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Prairie Central 0. Addie Roesch and Shayne Immke each had seven kills as the Spartans (22-7) rolled to a 25-16, 25-18 win over IPC combatant Prairie Central (12-15). Taylor Hug chipped in 21 assists and 13 digs to cement the final result, while Kerigan Fehr recorded seven kills for the Hawks.
➜ Urbana 2, Peoria Manual 0. Urbana (1-14) went on the road and captured its first win of the season in convincing fashion, dispatching Big 12 Conference foe Peoria Manual 25-8, 25-7. Natalie Pedro-Montiel served 11 aces and Gwen Schiff slammed five kills to pace the Tigers’ attack.
➜ Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0. The Warriors (19-10) scored a VVC win on the strength of seven kills apiece from Lauren Tegtmeyer and Haylie Peck and five kills apiece from Ella Smith and Becca Benoit. Brianna Denault and Haven Meyer combined for 23 digs to lock up the 25-20, 25-22 home win.
➜ Westville 2, Chrisman 0. The Tigers (21-6) roared to a sweep thanks to a stellar outing from Ella Miller, who recorded 19 kills and nine digs to clinch the VVC win. Lainey Wichtowski set 26 assists and notched 10 kills of her own to help Westville to the 25-11, 25-14 result.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 10, Peoria 0. Matthew Winterbottom scored three times for a hat trick, Isaac Fisher had a brace (two goals) and Cooper Carson, Tim Ngugi, Aiden Fanning, Chris Miller and Alex Mercer added a goal each to cap an easy road win for the Maroons (17-2-2) in Big 12 play. Mercer also spent time at goalkeeper along with Gabe Seeber and Christian Squire.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Effingham 0. The Bulldogs (15-5-2) went on the road and vanquished Effingham to score their ninth Apollo Conference victory of the year. Nolan Wheeler and Kai Jones scored two goals apiece, while Sebastian Chamorro, Eli Stelle, Kolton Mannin, Zach Beyer and Carson Reed each connected on additional scores.
➜ Urbana 3, Peoria Richwoods 0. Tyler Marcum notched a hat trick to key Urbana (15-2-2) to a comfortable road win in Big 12 play.
In boys’ cross country
➜ At Mattoon. Mahomet-Seymour won the Apollo Conference meet in Mattoon on the strength of strong runs from Blake Dillman, who finished seventh overall at 16 minutes, 53.5 seconds, ninth-overall finisher Ben Wallace (16:58.5) and Blake McMurry, who placed 10th at 17:02. Kaleb Kasper (17:04) and Hayden Grotelueschen (17:07.2) crossed the line in 11th and 12th, respectively.
➜ At Oakwood. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin nabbed the top spot in the Vermilion Valley Conference meet at Kickapoo State Park ahead of Iroquois West and Schlarman. The Raiders’ Bryson Grant won the individual honor at 15:56.15, with Watseka’s Drew McTaggart (17:04.20) and BHRA’s Josh Gernand (17:32.79) close behind. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Seth Ellis (18:01.79) and Hoopeston Area’s Eli Hasting (18:30.65) rounded out the top five.
In girls’ cross country
➜ At Mattoon. Mahomet-Seymour finished third in the Apollo Conference meet in Mattoon, with Ava Boyd placing second overall (18:44.2) and Chloe Bundren finishing sixth (20:19.5).
➜ At Oakwood. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin claimed the team title in the Vermilion Valley Conference meet at Kickapoo State Park, with Aleah Potter’s 21:25.17 leading the charge. Potter finished second overall behind Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell, who stopped the clock in 20:18.14. Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke finished third (21:50.12) with teammate Gretchen Willms (22:39.70) and BHRA’s Addie Hensold (22:41.62) rounding out the top five.