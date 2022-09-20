These are the prep highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 20. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Blue Ridge 0. ALAH (8-4) dispatched Lincoln Prairie Conference opponent Blue Ridge (16-7) in a 25-14, 25-16 home win. Charley Condill slammed nine kills and Kaylee Schrock added seven kills, while Alisha Frederick triggered 17 assists and Karaline Vanausdoll had seven digs. Cassie Zimmerman led Blue Ridge with 11 digs while Gracie Schaffer had nine assists.
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman 0. Lily Jameson and Ella Lund teamed up for 10 aces and Gigi Mulvaney had five kills as Armstrong-Potomac (9-6-1) notched a 25-9, 25-13 road win in VVC play against the Hilltoppers (0-7).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Paris 0. The Blue Devils (11-4) went on the road and returned home with a 25-14, 25-12 win over Paris in nonconference play.
Bloomington 2, Urbana 0. Urbana (0-5) suffered a 25-15, 25-22 home loss to Big 12 Conference opponent Bloomington despite six kills, six digs and two blocks from Gwen Schiff, eight digs from Kenzie Sprague, seven digs from Valentina Gonzalez and four blocks from Sammi Christman.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Heritage 1. The Broncos (6-7-1) outran the Hawks (6-8-1) in a wild match, eking out a 25-22, 13-25, 28-26 road triumph in LPC competition. Skye Tieman led CB/G with 31 digs and Ali Walker amassed nine kills, while Heritage was paced by 31 assists from Mary Roland and 31 digs from Destanee Morgan.
Cissna Park 2, Westville 0. The Timberwolves (14-1) continued a strong start by downing Vermilion Valley Conference foe Westville (13-5) in a 25-14, 25-21 home decision. Brooklyn Stadeli led the way with nine kills and Addison Lucht ended up with seven points, while Mikayla Knake set up 28 assists and Morgan Sinn collected 11 digs. Ella Miller paced the Tigers’ attack with seven digs.
Champaign Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 0. Champaign Central (9-7) went to Peoria and returned with a Big 12 Conference win, dispatching the Irish on the strength of eight kills from Meg Rossow and 21 assists from Olivia Gustafsson.
Decatur Lutheran 2, Villa Grove 0. The Blue Devils (9-6) went on the road and suffered a straight-set loss, falling 25-11, 25-14 despite 10 assists from Kayln Cordes, seven kills from Logan Lillard and four kills from Kayci Leith.
El Paso-Gridley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Nine digs from Lilly Lahr and two kills and eight digs from Madison McCreary weren’t enough to save the Falcons (3-12) from a road loss in Heart of Illinois Conference play.
Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0. Fieldcrest handed Fisher (6-8) a road loss in HOIC play despite eight digs from Kallie Evans and five assists from Maylie Evans.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Iroquois West 0. Nine kills from J’Lynn Waltz and five kills from Kendall Roberts muscled the host Buffaloes (7-9) past the Raiders (1-12) in VVC play. Sierra Cunningham and Addy Spesard combined for six kills to cement the result.
Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood 0. Logan Watson and Bre Crose each tallied four kills and Tobi West added four aces in a winning effort for Hoopeston Area (9-6), which dispatched Oakwood (2-9) in a 25-19, 25-12 VVC win.
Milford 2, Salt Fork 0. Twenty-five assists and eight digs from Jahni Lavicka and 11 kills and 10 digs from Anna McEwen allowed host Milford (9-3) to power past Salt Fork in a 25-12, 25-18 VC win.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Monticello 0. The Sages (8-7) were dealt a home loss to Illini Prairie Conference foe PBL (7-4) despite eight assists from Reese Patton, six digs and five kills from Jobi Smith and three blocks from Emma Hillard.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Unity 0. The Spartans (13-4) took care of business against rival Unity (6-8), scoring a 25-20, 25-10 IPC road win on the strength of 10 kills from Mikyla Haley, six kills from Addie Roesch and five kills from Shayne Immke.
St. Thomas More 2, Rantoul 0. Twelve assists from Julia Johnson, eight digs from Claire Kennedy and five kills from Shannon Monahan helped key the Sabers (11-6) past the host Eagles (6-6) in a 25-19, 25-14 Illini Prairie Conference win. The Eagles were led by Ashlee Freeman’s 11 assists.
Sullivan 2, Tuscola 0. Home-court advantage was kind to Sullivan (7-6), which earned a 25-9, 25-14 win over Central Illinois Conference rival Tuscola (1-14). Zoey Thomason recorded seven digs for Tuscola and Sydney Moss and Addisyn Pettry combined for four kills.
Watseka 2, Chrisman 0. 13 was the lucky number for Watseka (9-7) in a 25-17, 25-14 home win; Brianna Denault collected 13 digs and Christa Holohan tallied 13 assists to cement the VVC triumph. Megan Martin added nine kills and Ella Smith chipped in six kills for the host Warriors.
In boys’ soccer
Centennial 4, Uni High 4. A flurry of Centennial goals helped the Chargers (3-5-2) erase a 4-1 deficit early in the second half against crosstown rival Uni High (5-5-4). The Illineks’ four goals came mostly from Noah La Nave, who recorded a hat trick, and Luca Zepeda-Flores, who scored in the 27th minute.
Danville First Baptist 6, Meridian 1. Jerimiah Watson’s hat trick led Danville First Baptist to a road win at Meridian/Sangamon Valley. DFB led 2-1 at the end of the first half but powered away late thanks to scores from Bryson Harris, Jaivon Nelson and Eli Epling. Goalkeeper Jake Cummins added seven saves.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Mt. Pulaski 0. Eight different scorers recorded goals for the Bunnies (11-3-1), who scored 10 times in the first half to lock up a nonconference win early. Zack Zabinden and Isaiah Johnson scored twice, while freshman Lane Beyers netted his first career varsity goal in the 37th minute of the game.
Hoopeston Area 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3. The Cornjerkers (10-5-1) claimed a VVC home win in a penalty-kick shootout, dispatching the Buffaloes (5-6-1) in a thriller that overtime could not resolve. Owen Root, Talan Gredy-Nelson and Gabe Joneikis all scored for Hoopeston Area.
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Effingham 0. Five goals in the second half allowed the Bulldogs (9-2-1) to build on a 2-0 halftime lead as they notched a home win. The Apollo Conference triumph saw goals from six different Bulldogs: Caeden Simpson, Sebastian Chamorro, Eli Stelle, Isaac Warren, Nolan Wheeler and Mitchell McAnally, plus an Effingham own goal.
Urbana 8, Danville 0. William Arana recorded a hat trick to power Urbana (8-2-1) past Big 12 Conference foe Danville. Arana’s scoring output was complimented by two goals from Emir Martinez and scores from Kevin Perez, Oscar Dill and Nadav Gal in the road triumph.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Watseka 0. The Comets (14-3-2) registered 35 shots — 21 of them on goal — in a convincing home triumph over Vermilion Valley Conference foe Watseka (6-8). Macen Phillips potted three goals and Saul Carillo added two more, with Ty Smoot and Brody Taflinger also connecting with the back of the net.
St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Unity 0. Good defense and goals from Jackson Greer, Aiden Cromwell, Ryker Lockhart and Alex Acosta helped the Spartans (8-2-1) past the host Rockets (2-10) in an IPC grudge match.
In boys’ golf
At El Paso. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley placed second to Heyworth by one stroke at the Heart of Illinois Conference boys’ golf tournament at El Paso Golf Club, scoring 358 to the Hornets’ 357. The Bunnies’ Ethan McFarling placed fifth overall with an 18-hole 85, while the Falcons’ Zach Price and Ryan Carley tied for sixth at 86.
At Moweaqua. Decatur St. Teresa claimed the top spot in the Central Illinois Conference boys’ golf tournament at Moweaqua Golf Course, recording a 328 and cruising to an 11-stroke win over second-place Clinton. The Maroons were led by second-place finisher Brooks Cluver’s 18-hole 74, while Tuscola’s Brayden Gough claimed third with a 76.
At Rantoul. Monticello fended off host Rantoul to capture the Illini Prairie Conference boys’ golf championship, with the Sages’ 317 besting the Eagles’ 332. It was a crowded leaderboard, with St. Joseph-Ogden (333), St. Thomas More (338) and Prairie Central (339) all close behind. Monticello’s Will Ross shot an 18-hole 73 to earn medalist honors, while Prairie Central’s Carson Friedman (76), Rantoul’s Ethan Donaldson (77) and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ashten Cafarelli (77) all earned spots in the top five.
In girls’ golf
At El Paso. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Halie Heinz shot an 18-hole 104 to place eighth at the Heart of Illinois Conference girls’ golf tournament at El Paso Golf Club.
At Findlay. Tuscola cruised past Sullivan, Shelbyville and Clinton to win the Central Illinois Conference girls’ golf tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Course. Makenna Fiscus led the way for the Warriors with an 18-hole 89, while Marley Good recorded a 99 to place within the top five as well.
At Rantoul. Bloomington Central Catholic claimed victory in the Illini Prairie Conference golf tournament at Willow Pond Golf Course, carding 356 as a team to outlast Prairie Central and Rantoul. The Hawks, who finished at 389, were paced by Lucy Whitfill’s 18-hole 94, while Ella Compton and Taylor Kafer were close behind at 96 and 97.
At Savoy. Addison Jones shot a nine-hole 48 and Grace Deering shot 49, but it wasn’t enough to key Champaign Central (201) past Mattoon (173) at the University of Illinois Blue Course in Savoy.
In girls’ swimming
At Stanford. Mahomet-Seymour claimed an 85-81 victory over Olympia in a dual meet, with Eden Oelze (100 yard freestyle, 59.68), Lainey Howard (500 yard freestyle, 6:04.22) and Eden Oelze (100 yard backstroke, 1:10.20) and Talynn O’Donnell (200 yard individual medley, 2:21.43) each claiming victories. O’Donnell set a team record in the individual medley that was previously held by Oelze.