TUSCOLA — Andy Romine’s postgame speech Friday night included a nugget about his team “flying under the radar.”
Though the Tuscola coach quickly acknowledged the Warriors “might not be for long.”
“I’m excited to show people what we’re really about,” Tuscola junior Jordan Quinn said. “Compared to other teams, they might not think we’re up to their standard. But we’re here to show them that we are.”
Quinn’s debut as a starting quarterback included two touchdown runs and a scoring pass as he helped Tuscola to its 15th consecutive Cola Wars victory, this one a 30-13 triumph versus rival Arcola.
Quinn wasn’t yet born the last time the Warriors (1-0) came up short on the football field against the Purple Riders (0-1), in 1997.
It’s a fact former Tuscola coach Stan Wienke, now a volunteer assistant, pointed out to the Warriors in their postgame huddle.
“Cola Wars is probably the biggest game of the year outside of the playoffs,” Quinn said. “It’s also nice to start Week 1, start with a dub that week.”
Tuscola surged out to a 21-0 lead through the first 14 minutes, scoring on each of its first three offensive possessions.
Quinn capped an 11-play opening drive with a 10-yard touchdown plunge straight through the heart of Arcola’s defense. That followed Quinn throwing the ball on three of the game’s first seven plays, opening the door for a combination of rushing attempts by Quinn and senior Ben Hornaday.
Hornaday finished with a game-high 102 rushing yards on 18 carries.
“This year, we really got the reps higher and got me comfortable throwing the ball,” Quinn said. “My line, they’re a great line, so I feel confident and I feel safe behind them.”
The Warriors forced a Purple Riders punt on Arcola’s first possession of the night, then rattled off a 14-play drive that finished with senior Hunter Branca patiently following a lead block into the end zone for a 2-yard score.
A Purple Riders three-and-out then preceded a much quicker, four-play possession for Tuscola. It included a 38-yard completion between Quinn and Branca, as well as a 7-yard touchdown toss from Quinn to junior Austin Cummings.
“You can see it by series,” Romine said of Quinn’s improvement. “He’s going to get better every single time the ball is snapped, and that’s the most exciting thing because we think he’s going to be pretty good.”
Arcola didn’t pack up the busses after falling behind by 21 points.
Instead, the Purple Riders kept the ball for roughly eight of the first half’s final 10 minutes over the course of two drives.
One ended with sophomore quarterback Tanner Thomas finding senior Austin Kutz on a short pass, which Kutz (113 receiving yards on eight catches) then took up the Warriors’ sideline for a 30-yard touchdown.
The other finished with Thomas slipping free of multiple Tuscola defenders with a slew of ankle-breaking cuts and scampering into the end zone from 12 yards away.
Thomas even chipped in a defensive interception of Quinn before the half ended, with Tuscola now leading just 21-13.
“He’s special,” Purple Riders coach Nick Lindsey said of Thomas, who threw for 145 yards. “He’s a leader, and he’s a great kid. He’s a superb athlete. He did a really good job.”
Any momentum Arcola took into the locker room dissipated.
The Purple Riders’ final four drives of the night all started at their own 20-yard line or worse. Two ended in a punt, one resulted in sophomore punter Bryan Mendoza being tackled in the end zone for a safety, and the last concluded with Cummings intercepting a Thomas pass.
Numerous Warriors stepped up defensively, but junior Brady Cain stood out. Not only because the 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker was hounding Thomas all night, but also because he was a fill-in starter for injured senior Tyson Macaulay.
“Brady broke his foot in the preseason last year and never got to play,” Romine said. “He’s a grinder, a worker. … I’ll go into a football game with a bunch of Brady Cains, because I know how much football means to him.”
Amid all of Tuscola’s defensive success, Quinn — who rushed 91 yards and threw for 141 — tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run that compensated for him losing a fumble in the end zone during the fourth quarter.
“I was just amped more than anything,” Quinn said. “My first career start, that’s a little nerve-racking. But I knew what this team was capable of, and I knew we were going to go out here and play good.”