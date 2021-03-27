TUSCOLA — For nearly a quarter, the Clinton football team held Tuscola to a scoreless deadlock on Friday night.
Within a two minute-span in the second quarter, though, the Warriors put a 50-27 win out of reach in Central Illinois Conference play.
Senior Grant Hardwick opened the scoring when he scooped up a Clinton fumble and ran it back for a touchdown with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
Then, the floodgates opened. Tuscola quarterback Peyton Armstrong busted through the Clinton defense and ran for a touchdown with 9:26 left in the second quarter. The Warriors (1-1, 1-1 CIC) scored two more touchdowns within the next 1 minute, 27 seconds to give the Warriors a 27-0 lead, including a touchdown by Armstrong that was set up by an interception return to the 1-yard line. After returning the opening second-half kickoff for a touchdown, the Warriors enjoyed a 43-7 lead.
“It took us a little while to figure it out,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said. “I think we have the ability to be pretty explosive and we have the ability to score. But another big thing is that we scored defensively and on special teams.”
Clinton quarterback Zeke Hickman ran for a touchdown late in the first half and found Kevin Rodas for another in the third to stave off a running clock. Tristin Potts ran for Clinton’s third touchdown, Hickman closed out the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown pass for the Maroons (0-2, 0-2).
Armstrong ran for 108 yards, while Hardwick added 79 rushing yards to lead the Warriors.