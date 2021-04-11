LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska put an end to the Illinois softball team’s shutout innings streak.
In a big way.
After going 14 innings without allowing a run, the Illini lost both games of a Saturday doubleheader against the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska edged Illinois 5-4 in the first game before capping Saturday with a 10-6 victory against the Illini in the late game.
Illinois nearly rallied in the seventh inning of Saturday’s first game, as Delaney Rummell, who finished with two hits and two RBI, brought the Illini within 5-4 on a run-scoring single.
Jaelyn Vickery, however, was tagged out at home while trying to score the game-tying run on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Kelly Ryono and Shelby Stauffenberg grounded out to end the game.
Addy Jarvis was tagged with the loss after allowing eight hits and five runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings.
In Saturday’s second game, Sydney Sickels saw her own shutout streak end — it was at 26 2/3 innings — as the junior right-hander permitted four runs (two earned) while giving up three hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.
Avrey Steiner (four hits, RBI) was one of four Illini to post multi-hit games, as Nebraska overcome a 5-2 deficit by scoring eight of the next nine runs in the game.
In men’s golf
Kuhl leads Illini. Illinois was in fourth place on the leaderboard on Saturday evening when play was suspended due to darkness at the Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Illini were able to complete their second round, one of only eight teams at the 16-team tournament to do so on Saturday. Indiana led the way, with the Hoosiers able to complete all 36 holes to reach 10-under 566. The 54-hole tournament is set to conclude on Sunday.
Tournament-host Purdue also completed its second round and sat in a tie for second place at 6-under 570.
Illinois was one back of the Boilermakers having posted rounds of 1-over 289 and 6-under 282 for a 36-hole total of 5-under 571. Tommy Kuhl was in the top five on the player-only leaderboard with the Illini junior at 3-under 141 for the tournament.
Kuhl, who was tied for fourth place, was three strokes behind leader Angus Flanagan from Minnesota.
In baseball
Hoosiers no-hit Illini. McCade Brown and Braydon Tucker combined to no-hit Illinois in an 8-0 victory by 24th-ranked Indiana on Saturday night in Bloomington, Ind.
The Illini (8-11) have dropped the first two games of the series with the Hoosiers (13-7), who posted their first no-hitter since 1984.
In track and field
Davis sets fast time. Jon Davis endured an hour-plus-long weather delay before taking to the track.
As it turns out, that wait didn’t bother the Oakwood graduate too much.
Davis posted a personal-best time of 3 minutes, 41.01 seconds in the 1500-meter race late Friday night at Big Ten Invitational No. 2 in Bloomington, Ind. His race-winning time ranks 10th nationally and was the fifth-fastest time in Illinois history.
Davis was last of six event winners for the Illini on Friday.