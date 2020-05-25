The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by nine on Monday, to 561.
Of those, 359 are considered recovered, with 195 active.
Six county residents are hospitalized due to the virus, according to the C-U Public Health District, which reports that a total of 11,661 tests have been conducted as of Monday.
An updated rundown of cases by ZIP code, according to CUPHD data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 143 (no change from Sunday)
— 61821/Champaign: 103 (up three from Sunday)
— 61820/Champaign: 95 (up one from Sunday)
— 61802/Urbana: 79 (up four from Sunday)
— 61822/Champaign: 46 (no change from Sunday)
— 61801/Urbana: 40 (no change from Sunday)
— 61874/Savoy: 15 (no change from Sunday)
— 61853/Mahomet: 12 (no change from Sunday)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change from Sunday)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change from Sunday)
— 61880/Tolono: 5 (up one from Sunday)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (no change from Sunday)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change from Sunday)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change from Sunday)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change from Sunday)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change from Sunday)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change from Sunday)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change from Sunday)
****
IDPH: 1,713 NEW CASES, 31 DEATHS
The number of confirmed cases statewide climbed to 112,017 Monday with the addition of 1,713.
Statewide, 21,643 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, according to public health officials, for a total of 769,564.
The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate, for May 16-22, is 12 percent.
IDPH also reported 31 deaths, giving the state a total of 4,884. Monday’s spanned eight of Illinois’ 102 counties:
— Cook: 1 female 30, 1 male 30, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s.
— La Salle: 2 male 60s.
— Madison: 1 male 70s.
— McDonough: 1 female 60s.
— St. Clair: 1 male 80s.
— Union: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s.
— Will: 1 male 70s.
— Winnebago: 1 female 70s.
****
URBANA OUTDOOR SEATING SURVEY DUE TUESDAY
Ahead of Friday's long-awaited Phase 3 kicking in, the city of Urbana is surveying restaurants and bars interested in offering outdoor dining on private or public property, as will be allowed under the state's revised Restore Illinois plan.
Businesses have until noon Tuesday to complete the online survey and indicate interest in applying for an outdoor dining permit.
"Restaurants wishing to only make use of an existing outdoor seating area entirely on private property will not require a permit," the city noted.
The survey asks business owners:
— Where would the business like to establish a new outdoor dining area? The options: a public or private sidewalk, parking lot, street or alley.
— How many customers would you like the proposed seating area(s) to accommodate?
— How soon would you like to have the new outdoor seating area open and operating?
"Reviewing the outdoor seating permit applications will be high priority for Urbana City staff to allow as many establishments as possible to reopen if they choose to do so on or after May 29th," the city wrote. "We realize this a very difficult time for you and your business and assure you that the City of Urbana staff stands ready to assist in any way possible with your reopening."
****
A LOOK AT CASE, TESTING RATES AROUND AREA
A look at how area counties stack up in a number of metrics beyond total cases, deaths and tests, according to Illinois Department of Public Health statistics:
Confirmed rate per population
— Champaign County: 263.68 per 100,000 people, 0.26 percent of population.
— Ford: 152.84 per 100,000 people, 0.15 percent of population.
— Douglas: 127.30 per 100,000 people, 0.13 percent of population.
— Piatt: 69.68 per 100,000 people; 0.07 percent of population.
— Vermilion: 51.35 per 100,000 people, 0.05 percent of population.
For comparison's sake, here's a look at the percentage of population with confirmed cases in Chicagoland counties:
— Cook County: 1.21 percent.
— Kane: 1.19 percent.
— Lake: 1.05 percent.
— DuPage: 0.73 percent.
— Will: 0.73 percent.
Testing rate per population
— Champaign County: 4,865.76 per 100,000 people, 4.87 percent of population.
— Ford: 3,408.22 per 100,000 people, 3.41 percent of population.
— Douglas: 3,196.04 per 100,000 people, 3.20 percent of population.
— Piatt: 3,192.50 per 100,000 people, 3.19 percent of population.
— Vermilion: 2,730.67 per 100,000 people, 2.73 percent of population.
****
MORNING BRIEFING
— Once again, Sunday offered a break from news of double-digit newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County. After six straight days of 20-plus cases, just five were added to Champaign County's total Sunday, raising it to 552.
It's been a familiar storyline: For the past six Sundays combined, 19 new cases have been reported by the C-U Public Health District. Of the county's 552 cases, 311 are considered recovered and 234 are active. Four residents remained hospitalized.
All five new cases were reported in Urbana — three in the 61802 ZIP code, two in 61801.
— A man in his 30s is the 21st resident to test positive for COVID-19 in Ford County, the local health department announced Sunday. Five of the 21 remain in isolation; 15 have been released. One Ford County resident died previously from COVID-19, officials said.
— Illinois reported a national-high 2,508 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising its total to 110,304. Only New York and New Jersey have confirmed more cases than Illinois, which have occurred in all but two of 102 counties — Edgar and Scott.
With a reported 25,674 tests reported during the past 24 hours, the rate of positive results was 9.77 percent, the second consecutive day below 10 percent. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 12 percent, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.