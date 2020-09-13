URBANA — When Banan Garada hears an idea she likes, she doesn’t let it pass. So when her mother suggested she hold some sort of webinar for students adjusting to life in the COVID-19 world a few months ago, she got to work.
On Thursday, after months of planning, she sat in front of her laptop in her family’s living room and introduced herself to a group of about 50 fellow high school students from around the country.
“I was so bored having nothing to do, and she was like, ‘Why not do a webinar?’” the Urbana senior said. “I was like, ‘Good idea.’ And when someone has a good idea, I take it to heart, and I follow through and make sure it’s actually done.”
In a way, Garada has been building for this moment for over two years, ever since she brought home a box filled to the brim with disaster supplies, including blankets, duct tape, hard hats and N95 masks, during the summer before her sophomore year.
She had just finished the Illinois Youth Preparedness Initiative, a 10-week disaster preparedness course at the Illinois Fire Institute that included disaster simulations, CPR certifications and more. And like most things she does, Garada took to it quickly.
“She was a shy girl at first, but she really broke out and came into her own,” instructor Carl Baker said. “She became a natural leader out of it, and that’s very evident by where she is right now.”
On the recommendation of Baker, she joined the regional branch of FEMA’s National Youth Preparedness Council her sophomore year. That summer, she distributed playing cards and coloring books to families that contained information about preparing for disasters.