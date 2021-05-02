Exclusive club
Loren Tate (pictured talking with Seth Davis via Zoom) joined exclusive company when he was inducted into the United States Basketball Writers Association during Final Four weekend. Unable to celebrate in person, the USBWA has invited the Class of 2021 to next year’s Final Four in New Orleans. Tate plans to attend.
The Hall of Famers:
2021 INDUCTEES
Bill Benner
Pat Forde
Brian Morrison
Dana O’Neil
Loren Tate
2020 Inductees
Joe Mitch
Wendy Parker
Bill Reynolds
Mark Whicker
Jack Wilkinson
2019 Inductees
John Akers
Jack McCallum
Bill Rhoden
Dan Wetzel
2018 Inductees
Lew Freedman
David Jones
Charles Pierce
Kirk Wessler
2017 Inductees
Tom Archdeacon
Steve Carp
David Teel
2016 Inductees
Blair Kerkhoff
Bob Pille
Roger Valdiserri
2015 Inductees
Mark Bradley
Bryan Burwell
2014 Inductees
Dick Jerardi
George Lapides
Robin Norwood
2013 Inductees
Frank Bilovsky
Mike Lopresti
Lenox Rawlings
2012 Inductees
Tom Cushman
Mike DeCourcy
Peter Finney
2011 Inductees
Bill Connors
Mickey Furfari
Art Spander
2010 Inductees
Walter Byers
Skip Myslenski
Bud Withers
2009 Inductees
Pete Axthelm
Rick Bozich
Gary McCann
2008 Inductee
Steve Wieberg
2007 Inductee
Frank Boggs
2006 Inductee
Marvin West
2005 Inductees
Frank Burlison
Malcolm Moran
Jerry Tipton
2004 Inductee
Jerry Radding
2003 Inductees
Bill Jauss
Jim O’Brien
2002 Inductees
Mel Greenberg
Bill Millsaps
Jim O’Connell
Alexander Wolff
2001 Inductees
Ken Denlinger
Bob Russell
Charter Inductees
Wayne Duke
Smith Barrier
Dick Herbert
Ray Marquette
Irving Marsh
Jay Simon
Larry Boeck
Bill Brill
David Cawood
Larry Donald
Dave Dorr
Jim Enright
John Feinstein
Dick Fenlon
Mal Florence
Dan Foster
Marvin “Skeeter” Francis
Mary Garber
J. Herbert Good
Ron Green Sr.
Steve Guback
Bob Hammel
Bob Hentzen
Dave Kindred
Curry Kirkpatrick
Dave Krider
Hubert Mizell
Gary Nuhn
Billy Reed
Bob Ryan
Jerry Tax
Caulton Tudor
Bob Vetrone
Dick Weiss
Gordon S. White Jr.
Maury White