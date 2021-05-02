Listen to this article

Exclusive club

Loren Tate (pictured talking with Seth Davis via Zoom) joined exclusive company when he was inducted into the United States Basketball Writers Association during Final Four weekend. Unable to celebrate in person, the USBWA has invited the Class of 2021 to next year’s Final Four in New Orleans. Tate plans to attend.

The Hall of Famers:

2021 INDUCTEES

Bill Benner

Pat Forde

Brian Morrison

Dana O’Neil

Loren Tate

2020 Inductees

Joe Mitch

Wendy Parker

Bill Reynolds

Mark Whicker

Jack Wilkinson

2019 Inductees

John Akers

Jack McCallum

Bill Rhoden

Dan Wetzel

2018 Inductees

Lew Freedman

David Jones

Charles Pierce

Kirk Wessler

2017 Inductees

Tom Archdeacon

Steve Carp

David Teel

2016 Inductees

Blair Kerkhoff

Bob Pille

Roger Valdiserri

2015 Inductees

Mark Bradley

Bryan Burwell

2014 Inductees

Dick Jerardi

George Lapides

Robin Norwood

2013 Inductees

Frank Bilovsky

Mike Lopresti

Lenox Rawlings

2012 Inductees

Tom Cushman

Mike DeCourcy

Peter Finney

2011 Inductees

Bill Connors

Mickey Furfari

Art Spander

2010 Inductees

Walter Byers

Skip Myslenski

Bud Withers

2009 Inductees

Pete Axthelm

Rick Bozich

Gary McCann

2008 Inductee

Steve Wieberg

2007 Inductee

Frank Boggs

2006 Inductee

Marvin West

2005 Inductees

Frank Burlison

Malcolm Moran

Jerry Tipton

2004 Inductee

Jerry Radding

2003 Inductees

Bill Jauss

Jim O’Brien

2002 Inductees

Mel Greenberg

Bill Millsaps

Jim O’Connell

Alexander Wolff

2001 Inductees

Ken Denlinger

Bob Russell

Charter Inductees

Wayne Duke

Smith Barrier

Dick Herbert

Ray Marquette

Irving Marsh

Jay Simon

Larry Boeck

Bill Brill

David Cawood

Larry Donald

Dave Dorr

Jim Enright

John Feinstein

Dick Fenlon

Mal Florence

Dan Foster

Marvin “Skeeter” Francis

Mary Garber

J. Herbert Good

Ron Green Sr.

Steve Guback

Bob Hammel

Bob Hentzen

Dave Kindred

Curry Kirkpatrick

Dave Krider

Hubert Mizell

Gary Nuhn

Billy Reed

Bob Ryan

Jerry Tax

Caulton Tudor

Bob Vetrone

Dick Weiss

Gordon S. White Jr.

Maury White

Trending Videos