The COVID-19 pandemic may cause major upheavals during the November 2020 general election, with control of the presidency, Congress, statehouses and some governorships at stake.
Last month, the Illinois General Assembly took a step toward addressing this challenge by ordering that absentee ballot applications be mailed to all who voted in the 2018 general, the 2019 consolidated or the 2020 primary elections. The goal was to reduce in-person voting, thereby limiting the chances of a new infection outbreak.
While a prudent step during the current health crisis, this major shift toward more vote-by-mail (VBM) could affect one of democracy’s most precious resources — voter confidence in elections.
For a democracy to work, most voters must believe that the process is largely fair and error-free. If so, losers can concede secure that, while they lost this time, they might win next time with a better campaign, candidates or ideas.
Without this confidence, citizens become cynical and frustrated, undermining the very foundation of popular government.
In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has railed against the fairness of VBM, but states run elections in the U.S., so Illinois policymakers have the responsibility to assure voters that VBM is conducted fairly.
While many political scientists argue that VBM is no more susceptible to fraud, abuse or mistakes than in-person voting, voters can be more skeptical.
This makes the task of inspiring voter confidence in the November balloting especially urgent.
To bolster voter confidence in Illinois’ general election, state and local officials should follow up the mass mailing of VBM applications with other steps to promote fairness, in perception and in fact, including:
1. Election officials should carefully and frequently explain VBM to voters and local election officials, framing it as a prudent and reasonable response to the pandemic.Sustained, extensive and diverse messaging approaches are needed, beginning soon and continuing at least through the election.
In particular, voters must be prepared that all races may not be decided by election night, especially since VBM ballots may be counted if received by the election authority days later if they are postmarked by Election Day.
2. Under Illinois election code, only the voter him or herself can put a VBM ballot in the mail or deliver it to an election authority, with very few exceptions.
This prohibition must be widely publicized in Illinois, both to ensure that “ballot harvesting” doesn’t occur and to inspire confidence in the election outcome.
Where it is allowed, ballot harvesting has sometimes led to fraud and abuse; it also increases the odds of mistakes even without malfeasance.
3. Logistics, logistics, logistics.
As the chaotic April Wisconsin primary election demonstrated, election officials can be overwhelmed by big changes in voting modality, potentially leading to de facto disenfranchisement and reduced voter confidence.
Illinois state and local election officials should begin now to plan for the coming surge of VBM ballots by:
— Scaling up staffing of election authorities and increasing their orders for necessary supplies, including millions of VBM ballots.
— Updating and supplementing the equipment used to process and tabulate ballots, with federal funding if possible.
— Anticipating the need to certify and process VBM and early, in-person ballots prior to Election Day, without releasing voting results, to eliminate delays that arouse suspicion.
Voter confidence in the fairness of elections is the foundation of any democracy. Responding to a global pandemic by encouraging a major shift to VBM was sensible, but in doing so, Illinois policymakers must make a special effort to ensure that voting in November runs smoothly and that voters in the state trust the process and the outcome.