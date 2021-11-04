Questions for Tom's Mailbag? Start here
CHAMPAIGN — Walgreens is closing one of its drugstores in Champaign.
The Walgreens at 1757 W. Kirby Ave., C — at Old Farm Shops — is set to close Monday.
Prescriptions from this location are being transferred to the Walgreens at 1509 S. Neil St., C, the company said in a letter to customers.
Walgreens has 11 other locations in Champaign-Urbana, including stand-alone stores and pharmacy-only shops in Carle and Christie Clinic buildings.
Walgreens corporate office wasn’t reached Thursday.
Old Farm Shops owner Dan Hamelberg said Walgreens has a lease that runs through mid-2022. He would like to fill the store space with another tenant, he said, but as of Thursday had not reached anyone at Walgreens' corporate office.