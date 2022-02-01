URBANA — Due to the upcoming snowstorm, Carle Health plans to close its COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Champaign, Mattoon and Danville on Wednesday and Thursday.
The state-sponsored testing site at Market Place Mall in Champaign will also be closed those two days.
Carle said all immediate COVID-19 testing needs can be completed at convenient-care locations.
Some Carle locations may close or have reduced hours Wednesday and Thursday, so patients are advised to call ahead.
Carle said it is striving to keep primary-care offices open but was rescheduling appointments to virtual visits when that was possible.
Patients may call the Carle patient hot line at 217-383-3371 to hear about any possible changes in hours by location. Patients can also see updates on weather-related closings at carle.org/home/Weather.
Also closed Wednesday and Thursday will be the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Christie Clinic was planning to have all locations open Wednesday and Thursday, but was advising patients to check its website, Facebook page and the Christie Clinic patient app for updates on those two days.