URBANA — The Champaign County sheriff is begging people to stay home if possible today.
"Regardless of what you think of your driving skills, if you don't need to be out today, stay in,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Heuerman said many major county roads are impassable in spots, including the Monticello Road south of Savoy.
"Drivers should also avoid North Market Street between Olympian and Hensley Roads, as many semis heeded safety warnings too late and have found no open area to park their semis at Road Ranger, choosing instead to unsafely park them along the side of the roadway on North Market Street. North Market Street is is currently closed due a jackknifed semi,” he said.
Heuerman reminded drivers that if they do get in an accident there is no guarantee that first responders will be able to reach them.
"The Sheriff's Office and other first responders in the county continue to coordinate efforts to provide a response to emergency calls for service. Responses to non-emergency calls for service will likely be delayed,”Heuerman said.
Illinois State Police also remind drivers they should not park on interstate shoulders as snow plows are out.