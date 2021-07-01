Editor's note: The print version of this story incorrectly stated that fireworks will take place tonight in Farmer City, Rantoul and Villa Grove. Those events are Friday.
The weekend’s heavy rains are still having an effect on area fireworks shows, and McLean County is still assessing damage from major flooding.
A week after they were called off in Arcola, Arthur and Tolono, fireworks planned for Friday night at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet have been postponed by soggy conditions. They will be rescheduled. Fireworks celebrations in several other area communities, however, will go on.
Lisa Sprinkle, marketing director for the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, said the Mahomet area got about 6 inches of rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the committee that plans the celebration thought conditions were unsafe for a show this weekend.
“It gets really dark out here at night,” Sprinkle said. “There’s ... standing water in low-lying areas. It’s more for (the public’s) safety. We have a lot of people who walk in” to the fireworks site, and some areas are “completely submerged right now.”
Sprinkle said from 3,000 to 5,000 people typically turn up for the fireworks. With the ground being so saturated, vehicle parking in the area is likely to damage the grounds.
Fireworks will go on, however, in several area towns, beginning at dusk.
Farmer City, Rantoul and Villa Grove get a jump on everybody with fireworks Friday.
On Saturday, they will be launched at the Danville Boat Club, Lodge Park north of Monticello, and in Fisher and Savoy.
Fireworks on Sunday will include Gifford, which was postponed from last weekend, Bellflower, Bement, Paxton, Savoy, Seymour, Champaign and Sibley.
McLean County, which was one of the hardest-hit areas by the weekend storms, has been declared a local disaster area.
McLean County Board Chairman John D. McIntyre said the declaration remains in effect for seven days and is designed “to assist in getting an appropriate and accurate assessment of damage totals across the county.”
“This will help determine if the cumulative level of damage would allow local government units or individuals affected most by the disaster to qualify for state or federal funds,” McIntyre said.
The county sustained widespread damage during the three-day period of June 25-27. The storms produced up to 60 mph winds and damaging hail in addition to flooding.