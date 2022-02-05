PESOTUM — In almost 20 years of public service, Robert Russian said he’s never really had a day like he had Thursday.
The Pesotum fire chief has handled plenty of house fires, vehicle accidents and even train derailments. But the number of jackknifed semitrailers strewn about snow-packed Interstate 57 within a mile of his own house had him flummoxed.
“I have no idea,” he said of the number of trucks on a stretch of I-57 where he was trying to send help to one that was on fire. “It was just solid semis.”
Russian was one of dozens of first responders — firefighters, state troopers, ambulance workers, police and even Illinois National Guard troops — who risked their lives Thursday trying to help motorists caught unaware on a particularly dangerous stretch of I-57 in southern Champaign County.
The witching hour
Although the first major snowstorm of 2022 started Wednesday morning, it wasn’t until Thursday morning when the wind began blowing the snow around that the number of accidents on I-57 began to stack up. Literally.
Ryan Starrick, acting commander of Illinois State Police District 10, was one of 14 troopers out on the 9 -mile stretch of I-57 between Monticello Road (milepost 229) and U.S. 45 at Pesotum (milepost 220).
Representing just a fraction of the hundreds of miles of roads for which the troopers are responsible in nine counties, that expanse consumed them Thursday.
“The wind and the snow between the 220 and the 229 was perfect for it to become snow-packed and ice-covered. That stretch was extremely treacherous. It was like driving on ice. I compare it to the TV show ‘Ice Road Truckers,’” said Starrick, a 23-year trooper who’s dealt with two equally challenging wind-whipped snowstorms in the last decade.
The first daylight accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Ninety minutes later, things got worse.
Just after 9 a.m., Starrick said, a northbound semi carrying furniture driven by a man from Princeton, Wis., began slowing for a crash ahead of him.
The brakes on his truck caught fire a mile north of the exit for U.S. 45 at Pesotum. Within minutes, flames spread to the driving compartment, creating a thick black smoke. The driver got out safely.
Russian left the remodeling job he was working in Cherry Hills in southwest Champaign to direct the efforts of fellow firefighters to douse the flames. Getting to the burning truck turned into a conundrum.
“About two-tenths of a mile north of (the burning truck) were two other semis jackknifed and they fused together,” said Starrick. “The northbound lanes were completely blocked so we had to get people off on U.S. 45 at Pesotum.
That blockage meant Pesotum firefighters — and their helpers from Tolono and Savoy — had to go north to the Monticello Road in order to go south.
Starrick met Russian at the Monticello Road to confer.
“They said we could probably get through in the northbound lanes if we were careful,” said Russian.
Firefighters started south in the northbound lanes but couldn’t get around the jackknifed rigs, for fear of their engines getting stuck in either the snowy median or the ditch.
Directing fire traffic from his own four-wheel drive truck on the side of I-57, Russian asked for help from a heavier piece of equipment at Willard Airport but those firefighters couldn’t break away.
It was almost 10 a.m. when he asked Tuscola firefighters if they could get to the burning truck from the south.
About the time that Tuscola arrived, a Tolono Fire Department “wild land” heavy truck made it across the snowy median and was able to get to the furniture truck.
It was 10:16 a.m.
“The semi is on fire and it has almost put itself out,” the Tolono firefighter reported to Russian.
In and out again
Russian called the more than hour-long response to the burning truck very frustrating for the normally speedy firefighters, who had to slow way down for self-preservation. He said he crept down the ramp to the interstate at about 5 mph in his own truck.
“Shortly after we got back (to the station), then we were sent out to other semis that were crashing and having injuries,” said Russian. “That got very hectic at that time.”
Starrick said three semis “crashed, jackknifed and fused together” about 5 miles north of Pesotum not long before noon.
There were other trucks blocking lanes and smaller vehicles sliding off into ditches. The proliferation of mishaps prompted Starrick to call for the complete shutdown of I-57 between the Monticello Road and Pesotum, a move that relieved the first responders of the fear of being hit by oncoming traffic.
At one point, Russian directed his assistant chief to put the department’s medical equipment in his own four-wheel drive truck.
“Our fire engines could not get down the shoulder to get to the patient,” Russian said.
His assistant drove through cornfields and was prepared to cut through fence to get to the person but Savoy firefighters reached him first.
“It was definitely hard to keep track of all that,” he said. “About half the time, you couldn’t see. Then it would clear up, then blow again.”
As he was juggling the multiple calls, Russian said Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff called him to let him know that the governor had activated the Illinois National Guard.
Cundiff, also head of the Champaign County Fire Chiefs Association, said from listening on the radio, he could “tell Rob was struggling” so he called him and said “this might be an option.”
“He said, ‘Make it happen,’” Cundiff recounted.
Starrick had the same idea.
Help arrives
“We had a contingent of guardsmen we could utilize who were already in Champaign,” Starrick said. “I decided based on the amount of people stranded in that 10-mile stretch and because all my troopers were busy, to use those guardsmen to transport those people off the road.”
First Lt. Benton Winscott, the officer in charge, said he and 17 other guardsmen responded in four Humvees with “giant tires.”
“I was definitely glad I was in one of those,” he said.
Under the direction of state police, the guardsmen checked on motorists in vehicles and had blankets and ready-to-eat meals for anyone who needed them.
“We tagged 13 vehicles and brought back in total in two days, seven civilians and one dog,” he said of their delivery from the highway to the Drury Inn on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
“We were out there three to four hours,” said Winscott, a member of Echo Company of the 634th Brigade Support Battalion, based in Decatur. Winscott lives in Chillicothe.
Although cold, Winscott said the guardsmen had “plenty of winter gear.”
“I couldn’t say the same for a lot of the people we checked on. Nobody expected the weather to be as bad as it was. Everybody knew there was a blizzard on the way. I don’t think everyone was ready for I-74 and I-57 to be one big sheet of ice,” he said.
Starrick had a similar assessment of the truck drivers, who are usually weather aware. At least three who crashed Thursday hailed from Georgia and Texas.
“I would say that the majority of our issue is traveling too fast for conditions. The road is not impassable but when it’s time for them to brake, they cannot brake appropriately. Some of those trailers are empty. It makes them more prone to jackknife,” he said.
Reopening snow-packed highway
Starrick said troopers never like to shut down an interstate but he said they had no choice Thursday given the number of jackknifed vehicles.
“Between us and working with fire, we got a lot of pieces moved using our heavy duty tow companies. A regular tow truck won’t do,” he said.
Damaged trucks that can’t be driven go to the tow company’s lot, he said. Russian said many others ended up at the rest area at Pesotum.
The northbound lanes of I-57 reopened about 4 p.m., the southbound lanes about 6 p.m. after the vehicles were gone and plow drivers took another swipe at the day’s accumulation.
Starrick said problems on that stretch had started about 7:30 a.m.
“It was a rough eight hours,” he said.