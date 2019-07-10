A heat advisory has been issued for all of East Central Illinois, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.
The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It covers Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.
Temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with the heat index at more than 100 degrees.
Be sure to take the necessary precautions to prevent heat related illnesses. That includes avoiding being outside for an extended period of time, drinking plenty of water and wearing loose and light weight clothing.
Also, car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.