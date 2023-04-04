DEWEY — The dash cam on Mickey Shaw’s semitrailer recorded some images of the EF-1 tornado that swept through the rural Dewey area Friday night, causing heavy damage at the Illini FS plant.
The truck was parked at the plant. It sustained “a lot of cosmetic damage” but is still drivable. He just wishes he had left the audio on to record the sound of the twister that also damaged nearby Tarvin Trucking.
Shaw, of Fisher, said he knew the FS plant had been heavily damaged but never thought about the dash cam on his truck being on until his wife, Brittany, mentioned it. They headed to the scene.
“I saw the lights from the fire department out there,” Shaw said. “I knew it wasn’t good. I surveyed the damage to the building of the FS facility, and I expected the worst.”
Shaw said he was relieved his truck wasn’t extensively damaged but was more relieved that no one was hurt.
“It’s a catastrophic loss for most of the buildings,” Shaw said. “The timestamp on my dash cam said it was all over in a minute to a minute and a half.”
The footage showed a lot of lighting and a number of power-line flashes, plus the debris hanging off the building.
Shaw said his wife was in the basement while he was upstairs with his stepson, who was taking photos of the storm.
“We were watching it thunder and lighting with wind, and then it got deathly calm,” he said. “Then all hell broke loose here.”
Shaw said they “could see something to the south,” and then it went back to a “typical thunderstorm with a lot of wind.”
“Then we lost a lot of power, and our tornado sirens went off.”
Nearly a mile to the east, Richard and Marilyn Tarvin and their grandson had taken shelter in the basement when the tornado hit their home.
“It was over so fast. That’s what amazes me,” Marilyn Tarvin said, noting she didn’t hear much noise. “I can’t believe we were so fortunate” that it didn’t cause more damage.
The tornado flipped 53-foot semitrailers on top of one another, uprooted trees and damaged their house, built in 1910, but not nearly as bad as it could have been.
She said her husband indicated the front windows had been blown out.
“I said, ‘Yeah, right.’ I thought he was teasing me,” she said.
The storm tore off the enclosed front porch, ripping off glass doors and Plexiglas, which ended up in their walkway.
“That’s the only interior damage except for a lot of dust,” she said. “We have a generator, and so we had power. My husband said the generator paid for itself.”
They would have been without power for 24 hours before Ameren restored it. Marilyn said Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative crews were still out working Monday morning.
Tarvin said the company’s semis, which were housed inside a building, were not damaged.
“We’re still in business,” she said. “We have other trailers that weren’t here that we can use.”
The tornado also ripped down five metal grain bins south of the Tarvins before heading to north Rantoul, where it caused damage to outbuildings at a house along U.S. 45 and uprooting a tree and causing other damage at a home across the road.