CHAMPAIGN — If your snow shovel has yet to get a workout this winter, you can thank the milder temperatures for at least part of that.
Temperatures last month in Illinois ran 5 to 10 degrees above normal — and on a few days, 15 to 20 degrees above normal — and helped keep heavy snowfalls at bay, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford.
As of the end of January, total snowfall for the 2022-’23 winter season was between 3 and 13 inches below normal in the central and northern parts of the state, he said.
In the Champaign-Urbana area, high temperatures in January ranged between 17 and 61 degrees, while lows ranged between 5 and 46 degrees, according to Illinois State Water Survey data.
Champaign-Urbana’s average temperature for January was 33.8 degrees, making it the eighth warmest January on record and the warmest January since 2006, Ford said.
“It’s been significant how mild it’s been,” he said.
Mild, yes, but not extremely warm either.
“I don’t think we ever get a warm January,” Ford said.
As for December 2022, even with the cold snap at the end of the month, he said, the average temperature wound up right around normal, if not a couple of tenths of a degree warmer.
Here’s how Champaign-Urbana’s winter has shaped up in terms of snowfall, according to Ford:
- November delivered 1.1 inches of snow, just slightly above normal for the month.
- December brought 1.8 inches of snow, when C-U can typically expect to get 4.8 inches.
- January snowfall totaled 3.5 inches, 3 inches below normal for the month.
- For the current month: “We expect 5.8 inches in February, and we haven’t gotten any yet,” Ford said.
While mild temperatures have helped keep snowfall totals down, he said, just one or two storm systems can deliver a lot of snow.
“We haven’t seen a lot of winter storm systems come through,” Ford said.
It’s too early to say what the rest of February will bring, he said.
Temperatures are expected to remain mild for the next 10-14 days, but milder temperatures can still come with snowfall in February, Ford said.
The next chance of snow in the area is arriving Friday. The National Weather Service was calling for a chance of rain and snow in the morning and a chance of snow after 1 p.m. that day.
Temperatures Friday will be in the range for “a decent amount of snow or not so much,” Ford said.
If you like snow — and Ford says he does — and February lets you down, it’s not unusual for there to be snow in the area in March and April, he said.
C-U’s average snowfall in March is 3.8 inches and 0.6 inches in April, Ford said.