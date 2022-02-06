Just Askin' | Grocery stores and blizzards
Why exactly did the grocery store shelves empty out so quickly ahead of the winter storm? Were customer panic or supply issues to blame?
Much more the former. Just ask Schnucks.
Ahead of a massive snowy forecast, shoppers stocked up on supplies at grocers all around the area, leaving many aisles barren.
This shelf-clearing happens “pretty much every time there’s a prediction of inclement weather,” said spokesperson Paul Simon. “And for this storm, even more so because the prediction was more severe.”
Wednesday and Thursday left much of East Central Illinois caked in a foot of snow.
Schnucks closed more than a dozen of its Midwest stores — including 11 in Illinois — early on Thursday, at around 4:30 p.m. The early get-out time was to “give our teammates time to get home before dark,” Simon said.
As for business, “it will take us a couple days to recover from this, no doubt,” Simon said. Busy check-out lines before the storm helped, but supply issues may persist.
“Trucks coming and leaving the warehouse are driving on the same roads we are,” Simon explained. “But it’s not our first snowstorm, we’ve been in business 83 years, and we know how to bounce back.”