GIBSON CITY — “Have disaster: Will travel” could be the slogan for a group of retired Minnesota handymen who head out for a two-week trip each winter to help ease some of the pain in storm-struck areas.
Last year, they were in Florida to help with hurricane repair work. This year, the setting is considerably colder — Gibson City, where they are working on houses damaged in last August’s heavy flooding.
The group doesn’t seem to mind the weather. Illinois temperatures might seem mild to someone from Minnesota.
The workers spend most of their days indoors anyway.
“We started back in 1997 in the Red River Valley (of Minnesota),” said Chatfield, Minn., resident Larry Vomhof, who organized the group that calls itself the Southeast Minnesota Area Christians. “We take two weeks every winter” and help with repairs.
The 15 volunteers are split into three groups helping to mend some of last summer’s damage.
On Tuesday, Vomhof’s group was putting up drywall and adding insulation to the basement ceiling and a utility room of a house on East Fifth Street.
The Minnesota volunteers arrived Saturday, spent part of Sunday scoping out the houses needing work and were on the job Monday. They finished four houses the first day.
“She’s got a list of 23” houses that need work, Vomhof said of Laura Benningfield, a member of the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation. “If we get 15 to 18 of them, we’ll be doing good. Some of them are minor, and some of them are more extensive.”
A couple of volunteers are cooks. The group takes lunch with them on the job and takes morning and evening meals at Rantoul’s American Lutheran Church, where they spend the night on cots or air mattresses.
The Rev. Nick Carlson is a member of the foundation’s three-member construction committee. Carlson was a natural fit for that committee because, in addition to pastoring New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in Gibson City, he has a contracting business.
Carlson said mold remediation is being finished before some of the construction work starts. Those homes that the Lutheran volunteers can’t get to will be done by local contractors the Gibson City group will hire. Carlson’s company won’t be one of them — to prevent the appearance of a conflict of interest.
“Some are minor, such as carpet cleaning,” Carlson said. “Others are major, like first-floor loss, drywall, flooring, mold remediation, damage to bathrooms due to flooding.”
The flood damaged about 40 furnaces and 30 water heaters.
“The furnaces and water heaters all had to be hired out because it had to be done by a professional,” Carlson said. “If it was an immediate need for construction, that was done by local contractors.”
Some houses sustained foundational damage, some of which have been fixed.
One of those houses belongs to Howard and Pamela Curry.
Howard Curry said their 25-year-old modular home in the 200 block of West 11th Street would not hold up if it was jacked up, so a new foundation was needed. Their house was among those scheduled to be worked on.
Carlson said the house rehab foundation initially received $200,000 in private donations. The city provided another $250,000.
“The money we have we hope will cover everything that needs to be done,” Carlson said. “We are covering the materials, and the labor from the Lutheran organization is free. It depends on the extent of the damage and materials they need.
“The thing that has been very costly has been the foundational repair of some of the houses. One is $29,000.”
The higher price of building materials isn’t helping matters. Carlson estimated plywood and lumber have “doubled or tripled in price” during the pandemic. He said construction costs “have probably gone up 20 to 25 percent since 2020.”
Carlson said the Gibson City area has shown its big heart.
“It’s an amazing thing to watch a community come together to help others,” he said. “That part to me was very overwhelming, the donations, the cleanup. It is rewarding to see that.”
The Lutheran group was just the latest to come in and help. Team Rubicon, an organization that responds to disasters, was on the scene a few days after the flooding to help with cleanup. Red Cross and the Salvation Army were among the others on the scene. Area churches provided help with donations and places for the misplaced to stay. A furniture outlet donated bedding for the displaced.
Carlson said the reactions of those who have been helped has been worth the work.
“Their sense of relief that there was help — at times it was almost overwhelming” and caused him to tear up.
“It’s been many, many hours of work to do that, assigning contractors, going in and checking their work, and there’s a lot of people involved in it,” he said.
Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation is still accepting donations. Information is available on its Facebook page. Donations may also be sent by mail to P.O. Box 424, Gibson City, IL 60936.