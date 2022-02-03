URBANA — Bus service will continue to operate Thursday with some intermittent service changes, according to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
As of about 6 a.m. Thursday, roughly 90 percent of scheduled service was preserved, but portions of some routes — mostly side streets and in fringe areas — were going to be suspended or detoured to avoid hazardous road conditions, the MTD said in an announcement.
Not in operation Thursday due to road conditions was the Champaign County Area Rural Transit Service.
The MTD plans to communicate with riders throughout the day via text and email alerts to active MyRide subscribers, through the reroute page on its website, and on our social media channels (@rideMTD).