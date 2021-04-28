Listen to this article

ARCOLA — The National Weather Service's Lincoln office issued a tornado warning Wednesday evening after one was confirmed as sighted near Arcola.

The warning, which was in effect from 7:40 to 8 p.m., said weather spotters confirmed that a tornado was over the Douglas County village, moving northeast at 25 miles per hour.

A representative who answered the phone at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no damage or sightings have been reported.

Trending Videos