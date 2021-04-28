ARCOLA — The National Weather Service's Lincoln office issued a tornado warning Wednesday evening after one was confirmed as sighted near Arcola.
The warning, which was in effect from 7:40 to 8 p.m., said weather spotters confirmed that a tornado was over the Douglas County village, moving northeast at 25 miles per hour.
RT @FauxMcCaskey: WE INTEREUPT THIS DRAFT TWEET UP TO ANNOUNCE A TORNADO ON THE GROUND IN THE ARCOLA AREA TAKE COVER IMMEDIATELY! #ILwx https://t.co/oNpPkU37da pic.twitter.com/BS4W2QqeJA— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 29, 2021
A representative who answered the phone at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no damage or sightings have been reported.