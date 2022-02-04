CHAMPAIGN — If you're wondering when you'll see your mail delivered again, the U.S. Postal Service planned to resume delivery service again Friday in the Champaign-Urbana area.
“We apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced by customers in the Champaign area. Conditions in some areas are creating challenges for us with transporting of mail and unsafe roadways," spokesman Tim Ratliff said. “Dispatches of mail have arrived in the Champaign area today, and delivery will be attempted today and going forward.”
He asked customers receiving mail at their doors to make sure sidewalks, steps and porches are clear, and those getting curbside delivery to remove snow piles left by plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear.
“Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes,” Ratliff said. "The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.”