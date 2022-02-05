TUSCOLA — Dusty Carter picked a heck of a time to take over as owner of Tuscola Pro Towing and Recovery.
“I just bought the company last night at midnight,” Carter said.
The ownership change was scheduled for that time all along. It just happened to fall on a day when the area was digging out from a major winter snowstorm.
Carter and operators from two other towing companies said it’s been a hectic, crazy few days just dealing with crashed semi tractor-trailers.
Illinois State Police District 10 Interim Commander Ryan Starrick said his troopers responded to 627 incidents between 3 a.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Friday. The figures don’t indicate how many involved big rigs.
Taylor Feldkamp, owner of Feldkamps Towing, Urbana, said he and his staff had probably answered 1,500 calls in the last few days, resulting in 250 pull-outs or tows and another 100 waiting.
“We haven’t even done our private tows yet,” he said.
The company has five trucks out working, and overtime isn’t the word for it.
“I haven’t been to sleep since the snowstorm started,” Feldkamp said.
There have been a lot of 18-wheelers stuck or wrecked. Maybe more than there needed to be.
Feldkamp has a theory for why that is: Many of the drivers are not seasoned because they are filling jobs due to the driver shortage.
“A lot of people don’t have experience” he said. “This has been the worst year for jackknifed semis that I’ve known. Driving a semi takes some getting used to. Some people have only been driving in California.” Now they’re driving in an Illinois snowstorm.
Carter said he and his staff have noticed a large number of the drivers are fairly new behind the wheel.
“There was definitely some people we pulled out within the last few days, it was questionable whether they should have been behind the wheel,” Carter said.
One driver that Carter’s company pulled out nearly drove back into the ditch just a few feet down the road.
Some of it is inexperience. Some of it has been road conditions.
“We have had to pull many out and then pull them out again because of the road conditions and their driving ability,” he said.
Matt Schultz, heavy-duty supervisor for Urbana-based Reynolds Towing, said he has seen some bad wrecks.
“We had a couple yesterday morning that the cab was ripped off sideways, and one of my other drivers” handled another one.
Schultz said most of the semis just need to be winched out (pulled out of the ditch or median) rather than towed.
On Friday morning, state police dispatched Reynolds to the Pesotum rest area, where Schultz and another driver began winching out semis that had gotten snowed in.
One truck Reynolds uses is called The Rotator that has a boom that can extend 360 degrees around the truck.
“It prevents you from having to shut down the highway,” Schultz said. “You can work an accident from the side of the road or one lane.”
Carter said his tow company had just finished pulling a jackknifed 18-wheeler from the middle of I-57 — a job that took a couple of hours.
“There’s trucks out there that are split in half,” Carter said. “You’re probably talking $20,000 to $30,000 for a recovery. They’ll have to bring in cranes and low boys and set part of the truck on there.”
Carter said Tuscola was truck city Thursday. Every open space — even the sides of the highway — were truck parking areas.
Some truckers slept in their rigs and ran out of fuel because they couldn’t get out of parking lots due to being sandwiched in around other trucks.
“It was getting very serious,” Carter said. “I worked until 1 a.m. last night and then started back at 6 a.m.”
Schultz, who has been in the tow business for seven years, said this isn’t the worst winter storm he’s seen, but it’s in the top five.
“All the snow came down at once, and before that we had the ice, and that made it worse.”