CHAMPAIGN — Strong winds early Monday morning left pockets of Champaign, Piatt and Douglas counties with downed utility poles, trees and limbs and without electricity.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano said wind gusts up to 60 mph were recorded in Champaign and Piatt counties.
“We saw extensive tree damage and power poles that were down,” he said.
Damage was also reported in Macon County, including around Decatur. It extended from Lincoln to Decatur and Champaign “and possibly areas further west,” Albino said.
Trees were reported down in Cerro Gordo and Bement in Piatt County and Tolono and Pesotum in Champaign County around 5:50 a.m.
“We did have a pocket of localized wind damage in Logan County in the Beason area,” where a tornado was thought to have touched down, Albano said. Winds there reached about 100 mph, he said.
Tolono maintenance supervisor Connor Black said damage in town was “hit and miss.”
“There was nothing crazy,” he said.
Black said he got out of bed about 5:45 a.m., and there were “sheets of water pounding on my bedroom window.”
“On my way to work, I couldn’t see 5 feet in front of me,” he said.
Black said eight to nine utility poles had been downed east of Tolono with a handful of limbs and trees down.
He said in the Broadlands area, where his family farms, some corn was down.
Black said Tolono got about 0.8 inches of rain.
Champaign County Emergency Management Agency coordinator John Dwyer said Pesotum had tree branches down, “and I think they have some electrical wires that separated from the houses.”
Dwyer said there was no damage to homes or injuries.
Power was out to about 2,500 customers in Champaign County, 1,900 in Piatt County and 900 in Douglas County.