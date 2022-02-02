Top of the Morning, Feb. 2, 2022
With bad weather comes good deeds.
Aaron and Darla Finley were quick to answer Homer Township Fire Protection District’s unusual callout on Tuesday asking for snowmobile owners willing to zip around Champaign County and help during this week’s storm.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Aaron, a recently retired 60-year-old. “You should help people if they need it.”
Married for 39 years, the Finleys are avid snowmobilers who own five Ski-Doos — “big boy toys,” Aaron said. Last week, they enjoyed a snowmobiling excursion in Michigan. Today, they’ll use the same equipment if Homer Fire Chief Don Happ requests their assistance.
“We were trying to come up with different rescue ideas,” Happ said, “in case roads are closed.”
Snowmobiles “can get about anywhere,” Aaron said. “They’re light enough that it doesn’t matter how deep the snow is.”
Aaron and Darla — along with their son, Luke — will be on call today and Thursday. They’ll respond as a team for safety sake.
Date night?
“For us, it is,” Aaron said.