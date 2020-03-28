Listen to this article

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m. for several East Central Illinois counties, including Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, Piatt and Vermilion.

