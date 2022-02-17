URBANA — Due to “potentially dangerous levels of snow, wind and ice in the forecast,” the University of Illinois will move to online classes and essential operations beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.
“Instructors who are not able to move their classes online should cancel class or provide alternative educational experiences available to students,” Chancellor Robert Jones and Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in a mass email Thursday afternoon. “We are asking instructors to make any cancellation decisions in consultation with their unit executive officers.”
The administrators asked instructors to provide conflict-exam options for any midterms taking place Thursday.
Previously scheduled events were left up to sponsoring organizations and venues to decide on.
“We expect that in-person classes will resume tomorrow (Friday) morning,” the email said.